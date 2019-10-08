Gwen Stefani will receive the “E! People’s Choice Awards” Fashion Icon Award at this year’s telecast. The recording artist is a three-time Grammy winner and four-time coach on NBC’s musical competition series, “The Voice.”

The 50-year-old star also has her own fashion line, L.A.M.B., its sister label Harajuku Lovers, her eyewear line Gx by Gwen Stefani, the Harajuku Mini for Target and beauty accessories for Sephora. Her brands have drummed up more than $1 billion in retail sales.

The awards show will broadcast live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Nov. 10 from 9 to 11 p.m.

“It’s an incredible honor to receive this year’s Fashion Icon Award at the “E! People’s Choice Awards,” said Stefani. “As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music. I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality.”