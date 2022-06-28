Gwen Stefani Teases New GXVE Makeup Campaign in Red Bikini Top With Matching Signature Lip Color and More Outfits

Gwen Stefani is gearing up for another GXVE launch.

On Monday, the singer shared outfit photos from the upcoming campaign for her beauty line GXVE.

The first photo was of Stefani in a red bikini top and fuzzy shearling jacket paired with fishnet tights, dark wash denim shorts and brown cowboy boots. She styled her hair in a high ponytail, which had red dyed ends. She also wore her signature bright-red lipstick and accessorized with gold jewelry.

“fit check 💅🏻 all glammed up on set with @gxvebeauty for our latest launch 💋✨,” her caption on Instagram said.

The second photo was Stefani in an all-black ensemble that featured black sequin fringe shorts, fishnet tights, thigh-high patent boots and a black bralette under a jacket with exaggerated shoulder detailing.

In both photos, the singer tagged her beauty line as well as Sephora, which sells her products.

Pronounced “give,” GXVE is a reference to how she’s signed her name since high school, G with an X, which represents a kiss. The line launched on March 3 on its official e-commerce site and at Sephora, its exclusive retail partner, on March 10.

Gwen Stefani for GXVE Courtesy of GXVE

GXVE consists of eight products, priced between $21 and $48: an eye shadow palette in four color options; a pencil eyeliner in black and blue; two brow pencils in various shades; a skin care oil primer, and, of course, lipstick. Those familiar with Stefani’s longstanding career — and the always changing beauty looks she’s worn through her different musical eras — know that one constant is her love of a bold cherry red lip. Now, Stefani offers her own, a bright red lipstick in matte and satin, as well as a longwear matte liquid. More shades will follow post-launch.

The brand is a partnership with Nikki Eslami, cofounder of Bellami, and New Theory Ventures, Eslami’s venture capital firm that invests in early-stage, women-led projects with a social purpose.

