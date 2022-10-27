Gwen Stefani Sartorially Blossoms in Floral-print Alessandra Rich Dress and Judith Leiber’s Novelty Rose Bag at Matrix Awards

Gwen Stefani embraced pastels and spring motifs when she arrived at the Matrix Awards in New York on Wednesday. Stefani, who was one of the honorees, wore a colorful floral-print minidress by Alessandra Rich. The ensemble featured romantic details like voluminous puffed sleeves and ruffled trim.

Gwen Stefani attends the Matrix Awards on Oct. 26 in New York. Getty Images

She coordinated with gold pointed-toe boots by Alexandre Vauthier and nude fishnet tights. Her accessories included a metallic pink rose purse by Judith Leiber and floral pink earrings.

Stefani’s signature platinum blond hair was styled with loose curls in a half-up, half-down style. The star went for a glamorous makeup look, with dramatic lashes and a nude lip. Her husband, Blake Shelton, accompanied her to the awards, complementing her outfit with a classic black tuxedo.

The Grammy winner’s appearance continues her penchant for vibrant looks. For her appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” in September, Stefani wore a black strappy top with a triangle cutout in the center, blue fishnets, a bolero and a fringe skirt.

In February, Stefani ventured into the beauty industry, launching her own brand GXVE beauty which offers vegan and cruelty-free products, including liquid lipstick, eye pigment and gel liner.