Gwen Stefani Goes Bold in Fishnets and Fringe on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

The singer wore a layered look and was joined by her husband, Blake Shelton.

Gwen Stefani arrives at Late Night
Gwen Stefani arrives at Late Night with Seth Meyers on Sept. 8, 2022, in New York City, New York. Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

Gwen Stefani made a stylish entrance on Thursday for an interview on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” wearing a striking, layered ensemble.

Gwen Stefani arrives at Late Night with Seth Meyers on Sept. 8, 2022, in New York City, New York. Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

Her look featured a black, bustier silhouetted top with a cutout across the bodice that was coordinated with a cropped fishnet shoulder cover in a vibrant blue color, layered with an ombre fringe skirt.

Stefani completed the look with black heels and tiered chromatic drop earrings.

Ahead of the program, Stefani appeared on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” alongside her husband Blake Shelton and Gigi Hadid. Stefani wore a pink Jonathan Simkhai sequin top and matching midi skirt from the brand’s fall 2022 collection. Stefani paired her look with tulle-embellished pumps by Andrea Wazen and Swarovski hoop earrings.

Gwen Stefani and Seth Meyers at Late Night with Seth Meyers on Sept. 8, 2022, in New York City, New York. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Stefani’s style often embraces vibrant hues. For her performance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in June, she was styled in a gold metallic Cult Gaia top, olive green and gray cargo pants, and Collini Milano gold and black fringed boots.

Gwen Stefani and Seth Meyers at Late Night with Seth Meyers on Sept. 8, 2022, in New York City, New York. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

In February, Stefani entered the beauty space by unveiling Gxve Beauty. The brand features a range of clean, vegan and cruelty-free products, including lipstick, eye shadow quads, eyebrow pencils and primer serum.

ad