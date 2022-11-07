Gwen Stefani Clashes Colors and Patterns in Punk-inspired Look for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Gwen Stefani attended the 2022 Rock and Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California, taking a mixed media approach to her pattern choices.

To help honor her peers, Stefani wore a colorful asymmetrical dress with a white shirt-style bodice, and paneling in cheetah, leopard, tartan prints and checked patterns, overlayed with a denim vest. The look is from Comme des Garçons x Versace’s 2021 collaboration.

In fall 2021, Junya Watanabe created designs for Versace’s fall 2021 collection by using prints from their archives and drawing inspiration from rock music.

Stefani coordinated the dress with a pair of black tights in a honeycomb lace pattern.

For footwear, she selected white lace-up platform ankle boots from Pleaser Shoes. She accessorized with a leopard crystal clutch from Judith Leiber, a gold necklace, rings, bracelets and stud earrings.

Stefani’s makeup included her signature bold red lipstick, a hint of blush and wingtip eyeliner. For hair, she had her bleach-blond tresses pulled back into a ponytail.

Outside of her public appearances, Stefani is currently seen as a coach on Season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice.” Stefani last coached Season 19 of the music competition series in 2020. In September, she also launched a social selling platform for her Gxve beauty line.

The annual Rock and Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors influential music recording artists throughout history. This year’s inductees include Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.