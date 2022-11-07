×
Gwen Stefani Clashes Colors and Patterns in Punk-inspired Look for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The singer is currently in the middle of Season 22 of "The Voice."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Gwen Stefani attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Gwen Stefani Goes Punk at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2022
Gwen Stefani At The 2001 Billboard Music Awards, 2000.
Gwen Stefani performs at the Wango Tango Music Festival in Pasadena, 2002.
Musician Gwen Stefani appears on stage during a taping for MTV's "Total Request Live" show at the MTV Times Square Studios, 2006.
Gwen Stefani attended the 2022 Rock and Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California, taking a mixed media approach to her pattern choices.

To help honor her peers, Stefani wore a colorful asymmetrical dress with a white shirt-style bodice, and paneling in cheetah, leopard, tartan prints and checked patterns, overlayed with a denim vest. The look is from Comme des Garçons x Versace’s 2021 collaboration.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Gwen Stefani attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Gwen Stefani attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

In fall 2021, Junya Watanabe created designs for Versace’s fall 2021 collection by using prints from their archives and drawing inspiration from rock music.

Stefani coordinated the dress with a pair of black tights in a honeycomb lace pattern.

For footwear, she selected white lace-up platform ankle boots from Pleaser Shoes. She accessorized with a leopard crystal clutch from Judith Leiber, a gold necklace, rings, bracelets and stud earrings.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Gwen Stefani and Irving Azoff attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Gwen Stefani and Irving Azoff attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

Stefani’s makeup included her signature bold red lipstick, a hint of blush and wingtip eyeliner. For hair, she had her bleach-blond tresses pulled back into a ponytail.

Outside of her public appearances, Stefani is currently seen as a coach on Season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice.” Stefani last coached Season 19 of the music competition series in 2020. In September, she also launched a social selling platform for her Gxve beauty line.

The annual Rock and Rock Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honors influential music recording artists throughout history. This year’s inductees include Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

