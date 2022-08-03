Gwendoline Christie Wears Futuristic Silver Sequined Look at ‘The Sandman’ Premiere

Gwendoline Christie looked to a futuristic outfit for her latest red-carpet appearance.

The actress best known for her role in “Game of Thrones” attended the London premiere of Netflix’s “The Sandman” series Wednesday night wearing a look from Rick Owens’ fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Christie’s look consisted of an avant garde, silver-sequined top paired with a gray denim maxi skirt.

Christie posed on the red carpet alongside costars Tom Sturridge, Vivienne Acheampong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Vanesu Samunyai and others.

Gwendoline Christie attends “The Sandman” World Premiere at BFI Southbank on Aug. 3 in London. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Christie’s “The Sandman” red-carpet look follows her appearance at San Diego Comic-Con last month, where she joined her costars of the Netflix series to give a first look. For the occasion, Christie looked to Fendi’s fall 2022 couture collection, wearing a red and navy color-blocked caftan embellished with a sequined trim.

“The Sandman” is a fantasy series based on the DC Comics books of the same name. The series is about Sandman, also known as Dream, who is mistakenly imprisoned and attempts to escape as all dreams are lost and chaos erupts across mankind. Christie stars in the series as Lucifer, who is described as “once the wisest and most powerful angels in heaven.”

The series debuts on Netflix on Friday.