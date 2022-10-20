×
Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Neutral in Emilia Wickstead Dress for Copper Fit Collection Launch

The actress and Goop founder has launched a capsule collection with Copper Fit.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Gwyneth Paltrow for Copper Fit Press Tour at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on October 19, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Copper Fit)
Emilia Wickstead Presentation RTW Spring 2023 on 20 September 2022 in London
Emilia Wickstead Presentation RTW Spring 2023 on 20 September 2022 in London
Emilia Wickstead Presentation RTW Spring 2023 on 20 September 2022 in London
Emilia Wickstead Presentation RTW Spring 2023 on 20 September 2022 in London
Gwyneth Paltrow attended an event for her Copper Fit collaboration on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California, showcasing a beige dress and black heels.

Paltrow wore a sleeveless wide collar beige dress from Emilia Wickstead’s spring 2023 collection. She coordinated the look with a pair of black mules from Malone Souliers and accessorized with David Yurman jewelry, including a necklace and bracelets.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Gwyneth Paltrow for Copper Fit Press Tour at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on October 19, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Copper Fit)
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Copper Fit Press Tour at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on Oct. 19. Getty Images for Copper Fit

Wickstead took inspiration for her spring 2023 collection from 1930s Paris, Lee Miller and Man Ray.

Paltrow went for a minimal makeup look with a natural lip, just a hint of blush and a touch of mascara. She parted her hair down the center in a free-flowing look.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Gwyneth Paltrow for Copper Fit Press Tour at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on October 19, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Copper Fit)
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Copper Fit Press Tour at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on Oct. 19. Getty Images for Copper Fit

Paltrow is in the middle of promoting her activewear capsule collection with compression product company Copper Fit.

The collaboration includes elbow and knee sleeves, compression gloves and socks with key products in two of Paltrow’s favorite colors, serenity blue and powder pink. Paltrow is the first female brand ambassador for Copper Fit following in the footsteps of Copper Fit’s two previous partnerships, one with former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and another with former NFL wide receiver Jerry Rice.

In addition to becoming Copper Fit’s first female brand ambassador, Paltrow is also focused on the continued expansion of her Goop business. This past summer, she celebrated the launch of Goopglow, a daily glow serum for skin and hair, with a pajama party in The Hamptons.

