Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Goopglow Launch With Pajama Party in the Hamptons

No one throws a pajama party like Gwyneth Paltrow.

On Monday, the actress hosted a dinner party with Cartier in East Hampton, N.Y., to celebrate the launch of her lifestyle company’s latest product, the Goopglow Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk.

For the event, she wore a satin yellow pajama set consisting of a bralette, collared shirt and matching trousers and lime green silk feathered slippers by Olivia von Halle, with jewelry by Cartier.

Jessica Seinfeld, Amy Griffin and Gwyneth Paltrow attend A Dreamy Evening With Goopglow in East Hampton, N.Y. Getty Images for Goop

A slew of A-list celebrities attended the event, including Savannah Guthrie, Rachel Zoe, Daphne Oz, Jessica Capshaw, Tracy Anderson and Elizabeth Saltzman, all of whom also adhered to the pajama-themed dress code with their own chic sets.

The event took place in a private carriage house located in a garden. It involved a garden-inspired dinner by chef Olivier Cheng with tableware from Goop’s second collaboration with Social Studies.

Savannah Guthrie and Gwyneth Paltrow attend A Dreamy Evening With Goopglow. Getty Images for Goop

Guests who attended also took home Goop goodie bags, which were apparently filled with the Goopglow collection, a Cartier trinket tray and Dempsey pajama set with jaguar-print eye mask.

Since Paltrow launched Goop in 2008, the lifestyle and wellness business has taken off, with its new-age newsletter and advice, curated selection of beauty products, collaborations with other fashion brands as well as their own popular and bestselling beauty line.

Goop now hosts a wellness summit, has its own podcast, a television docuseries on Netflix and its own print magazine.