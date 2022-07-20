×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: July 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Brands Need a Cultural Transformation, and Collabs Aren’t the Cure-All

Fashion

Couture Fall 2022 Trend: Black Velvet

Business

Giorgio Armani Group 2021 Sales Surpass 2B Euro Mark One Year Ahead of Plans

Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Goopglow Launch With Pajama Party in the Hamptons

The actress-turned-entrepreneur threw a pajama party in the Hamptons for her latest launch in her lifestyle brand.

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - JULY
Gwyneth Paltrow attends A Dreamy Evening With Goopglow in East Hampton, N.Y. Getty Images for Goop

No one throws a pajama party like Gwyneth Paltrow.

On Monday, the actress hosted a dinner party with Cartier in East Hampton, N.Y., to celebrate the launch of her lifestyle company’s latest product, the Goopglow Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk.

For the event, she wore a satin yellow pajama set consisting of a bralette, collared shirt and matching trousers and lime green silk feathered slippers by Olivia von Halle, with jewelry by Cartier.

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - JULY 18: (L-R) Jessica Seinfeld, Amy Griffin and Gwyneth Paltrow attend A Dreamy Evening with Goopglow on July 18, 2022 in East Hampton City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Goop)
Jessica Seinfeld, Amy Griffin and Gwyneth Paltrow attend A Dreamy Evening With Goopglow in East Hampton, N.Y. Getty Images for Goop

A slew of A-list celebrities attended the event, including Savannah Guthrie, Rachel Zoe, Daphne Oz, Jessica Capshaw, Tracy Anderson and Elizabeth Saltzman, all of whom also adhered to the pajama-themed dress code with their own chic sets.

The event took place in a private carriage house located in a garden. It involved a garden-inspired dinner by chef Olivier Cheng with tableware from Goop’s second collaboration with Social Studies.

EAST HAMPTON, NEW YORK - JULY 18: Savannah Guthrie and Gwyneth Paltrow attend A Dreamy Evening with Goopglow on July 18, 2022 in East Hampton City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Goop)
Savannah Guthrie and Gwyneth Paltrow attend A Dreamy Evening With Goopglow. Getty Images for Goop

Guests who attended also took home Goop goodie bags, which were apparently filled with the Goopglow collection, a Cartier trinket tray and Dempsey pajama set with jaguar-print eye mask.

Since Paltrow launched Goop in 2008, the lifestyle and wellness business has taken off, with its new-age newsletter and advice, curated selection of beauty products, collaborations with other fashion brands as well as their own popular and bestselling beauty line.

Goop now hosts a wellness summit, has its own podcast, a television docuseries on Netflix and its own print magazine.

Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Goopglow Launch With

WWD Report Card: Rating The Front Row Of Paris Couture Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad