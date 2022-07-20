Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates Goopglow Launch With Pajama Party in the Hamptons

No one throws a pajama party like Gwyneth Paltrow.
On Monday, the actress hosted a dinner party with Cartier in East Hampton, N.Y., to celebrate the launch of her lifestyle company’s latest product, the Goopglow Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk.
For the event, she wore a satin yellow pajama set consisting of a bralette, collared shirt and matching trousers and lime green silk feathered slippers by Olivia von Halle, with jewelry by Cartier.
A slew of A-list celebrities attended the event, including Savannah Guthrie, Rachel Zoe, Daphne Oz, Jessica Capshaw, Tracy Anderson and Elizabeth Saltzman, all of whom also adhered to the pajama-themed dress code with their own chic sets.
The event took place in a private carriage house located in a garden. It involved a garden-inspired dinner by chef Olivier Cheng with tableware from Goop’s second collaboration with Social Studies.
Guests who attended also took home Goop goodie bags, which were apparently filled with the Goopglow collection, a Cartier trinket tray and Dempsey pajama set with jaguar-print eye mask.
Since Paltrow launched Goop in 2008, the lifestyle and wellness business has taken off, with its new-age newsletter and advice, curated selection of beauty products, collaborations with other fashion brands as well as their own popular and bestselling beauty line.
Goop now hosts a wellness summit, has its own podcast, a television docuseries on Netflix and its own print magazine.