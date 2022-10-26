×
Gwyneth Paltrow Sports Stripes in Billowing Carolina Herrera Dress at Veuve Clicquot’s 250th Anniversary Celebration

The actress and Goop founder attended the Solaire Culture Exhibition opening.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition held at 468 North Rodeo Drive on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Gwyneth Paltrow at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition on Oct. 25 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

Gwyneth Paltrow arrived on the red carpet for Veuve Clicquot’s 250th-anniversary celebration on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, wearing a striped dress.

To celebrate the anniversary, the Goop founder wore a Carolina Herrera dress with a billowing train. The details included a one-sleeve silhouette with a fabric flower accent on the shoulder, a side cutout baring Paltrow’s midriff and a thigh-high slit.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Veuve Clicquot 250th anniversary Solaire Culture Exhibition Opening held on Oct. 25 in Beverly Hills.
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Veuve Clicquot 250th anniversary Solaire Culture Exhibition Opening held on Oct. 25 in Beverly Hills. Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Paltrow coordinated the look with a pair of black strappy sandals. She kept the accessories to a minimum, wearing several rings, small earrings and a gold bracelet.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Veuve Clicquot 250th anniversary Solaire Culture Exhibition Opening held on Oct. 25 in Beverly Hills.
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Veuve Clicquot 250th anniversary Solaire Culture Exhibition Opening held on Oct. 25 in Beverly Hills. River / MEGA

The dress was part of Carolina Herrera’s spring 2023 collection, which took inspiration from one of creative director Wes Gordon’s favorite childhood books, “The Secret Garden.”

To create the look, Paltrow worked with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Saltzman, who also works with Sandra Oh, Julia Garner and Saoirse Ronan.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Veuve Clicquot 250th anniversary Solaire Culture Exhibition Opening held on Oct. 25 in Beverly Hills.
Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Veuve Clicquot 250th anniversary Solaire Culture Exhibition Opening held on Oct. 25 in Beverly Hills. River / MEGA

Paltrow opted for a very natural makeup look with blush and mascara. She had her hair done in a middle part with a slight wave to her tresses.

In addition to her red carpet appearances, Paltrow also recently launched a collection with compression product brand Copper Fit. Paltrow is also hard at work on Goop, recently launching Goopglow this summer, adding to the company’s product offerings.

Paltrow was joined by Gal Gadot, Ella Balinska and Laura Harrier to celebrate Veuve Clicquot’s 250th anniversary, which honors its namesake founder Madame Clicquot. Veuve Clicquot also opened the Solaire Culture Exhibition in Beverly Hills, California, on Oct. 26.

