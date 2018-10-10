ZOE’S NEW PROJECT: Gymboree, which was rebooted in July with a new on-trend line of apparel and accessories and a redesigned experience in stores, turned to Rachel Zoe to help further amp up the brand. The celebrity stylist, who has two children, Skyler Morrison Berman, age seven, and Kaius Jagger Berman, four, will curate holiday looks and codesign a collection for spring. Zoe last month showed her 31st ready-to-wear collection of her eponymous brand in Los Angeles.

Zoe created a video of her favorite dressed-up styles from Gymboree’s holiday collection, which can be seen at gymboree.com. Her picks, which include looks for special occasions and family photos, are available in stores and online today. A boys’ metallic silver Windbreaker and girls’ denim jacket with faux fur collar, are two standout items. A holiday gift collection will bow in early November with Zoe’s choices for boys and girls. Rachel Zoe x Gymboree, a limited-edition collection of clothing and accessories for boys and girls, will be launch in the spring with a fresh and pretty sensibility for girls’ styles and cool California aesthetic for boys’ looks.