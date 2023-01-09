×
Gypsy Sport Brings Genderless, Chicano-inspired Style to Urban Outfitters

The 14-piece collection brings designer Rio Uribe's work to its widest audience yet.

“This is the best thing that’s happened to us in years,” Gypsy Sport designer Rio Uribe said of his collaboration with Urban Outfitters, which will bring the Los Angeles brand’s genderless, glam, Chicano-inspired street style to its widest audience yet.

The 18-piece clothing and accessories collection includes Gypsy Sport’s logo-print slipdress, sport mesh jersey and matching skirt with fringe, a black Neoprene volume-back jacket and matching pleated neoprene skirt, crossbody bags and hats.

Urban Outfitters came to us and said they’d like to do something local and concentrated on L.A. with you and friends and family,” Uribe said of the six-month process. “I like to design very genderless and experimental [looks] and they are more commercial, corporate and mainstream so we had to find common ground,” he explained of the resulting range, interpreted from his spring 2023 collection, which he showed at L.A. Fashion Week.

“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Rio and Gypsy Sport for the launch of their runway collection. Gypsy Sport is a brand rooted in self-expression, identity and community, and I am so excited that we can offer this product to our customers who share those same values. The assortment is unique and versatile, and most importantly, it is for all,” said Dalila Shannon, Urban Outfitters’ divisional merchandise manager of women’s branded collaborations and head of diversity, equity and inclusion.

“The long-sleeved white shirt is one of my favorites because it has our logo all over, which is my favorite design I have ever made,” said Uribe, explaining that the logo is meant to represent a planet like Saturn, made of two baseball caps floating together. (A baseball cap was the brand’s first product.) “I also love the jacket,” he said, noting the volume hints at Balenciaga, where he worked as a young designer.

The 14 styles are priced $50 to $395 and available on the Urban Outfitters’ website and at the Melrose Avenue Urban Outfitters store in L.A.

Uribe was a 2015 CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund finalist. “There is so much talent here and there are not enough Chicano and Mexican American people in fashion in general,” he told WWD. “I’m going to try to change that.”

