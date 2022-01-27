H.E.R. Becomes L’Oréal Paris Global Ambassador

H.E.R. MOMENT: Grammy- and Oscar Award-winning singer H.E.R. has been named a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.

The first campaign she stars in will be for the new Elvive Dream Lengths Curls starting next month.

“When I use my voice, I need to stand 100 percent with what I represent,” H.E.R. said in a statement. “So I am beyond happy to join L’Oréal Paris, and to add my voice to this sisterhood representing the diversity of beauty on this planet, with the message for every girl to know her worth deep in her heart.

“H.E.R. is one of the music world’s new superstars, and she’s only 24,” said Délphine Viguier-Hovasse, L’Oréal Paris’ global brand president, who also called H.E.R. “one of Gen Z’s most resonant young voices.”

“Her talent and her confidence make her an inspirational L’Oréal Paris spokesperson, speaking not only to young women, but to all women, to trust in the power of their worth,” she said.

H.E.R. — an acronym standing for Having Everything Revealed — is an eight-time nominee at the 2022 Grammy Awards. She’s also among the second most-nominated artists at award’s 64th edition, where her album “Back of My Mind” is in the running for Album of the Year. Her “Fight for You” is up for Song of the Year.

“My music is what’s inside me,” H.E.R. said. “I’ll always write about what matters to my heart and to my fans.”

H.E.R. was born Gabriella Wilson. She released her debut EP in 2016. She plays five instruments and has won an Oscar.

H.E.R. joins the L’Oréal Paris spokespeople lineup that includes Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello, Liya Kabede and Amber Heard.

FOR MORE, SEE:

Nidhi Sunil Is L’Oréal Paris’ First Indian Model Global Ambassador

Mass Market Executives on New Launches from Olay, L’Oréal Paris, and Neutrogena

L’Oréal Paris, Karl Lagerfeld Party

L’Oréal Paris Stages Fashion Show