Pioneering Los Angeles retailer H.Lorenzo continues to expand its footprint with the opening of a new men’s wear boutique at 8700 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood. The new concept will be H.Lorenzo’s fourth location in L.A.

Founder Lorenzo Hadar and his wife opened their first boutique, La Mirage, on Sunset Boulevard in 1982. The first H. Lorenzo boutique, carrying women’s and men’s wear, opened in 1984, followed soon after by H. Lorenzo North Robertson Boulevard (known as HLNR), and in 2016 the Archive concept space in the Downtown Arts District.

Having seen the growth in men’s wear, Hadar saw the need for a new offering exclusively for men featuring over 70 labels just a few doors down from original store.

In keeping with the brand’s distinct aesthetic and history as one of the first destination boutiques to offer Los Angeles a contemporary international offering, the new store will feature Yohji Yamamoto, Mason Margiela, Comme Des Garçons and Raf Simons, alongside a mixture of labels first introduced to the U.S. by Lorenzo – including A Cold Wall, Craig Green and Namacheko.

The first floor will reflect man-made lighting and materials, while the basement offers a stripped-back and exposed environment to create a

unique binary shopping experience.

The new space will regularly host installations and performances by leading artists and creatives, acting as a platform to amplify the creative force of emerging talents and designers from around the world.

H. Lorenzo remains a family business run by Lorenzo and his son Mac, who serve as joint chief executive officers.