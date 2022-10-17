Hailey Bieber Goes Strapless in Ruched Saint Laurent Dress for Academy Museum Gala

Hailey Bieber arrived at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles, California, in a midriff-baring dress by Saint Laurent.

The model wore a draped and twisted strapless dress with a cutout waist ruffle from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The dress was ruched around Bieber’s upper thighs. The model wore her diamond engagement ring from her husband Justin Bieber and accessorized with a Tiffany and Co. necklace of square-cut orange jewels.

Hailey Bieber attends the second annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 15 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Hailey worked with stylist Karla Welch to create her look. Welch is also the stylist to Olivia Wilde, Naomi Scott and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Hailey opted for a subtle evening beauty look, sporting a glossy nude lip, a touch of mascara and a hint of blush. She parted her hair down the center and had it styled straight.

The model is a well-known fan of Saint Laurent. Last month during Paris Fashion Week, she wore a vibrant minidress to attend the brand’s spring 2023 runway show, where she sat front row.

When she’s not attending runway shows and galas, Hailey is continuing to work on her skin care line, Rhode Skin. The brand launched this year and offers vegan and cruelty-free skincare products. In March, it was also reported Bieber was tapped by Vogue Eyewear to codesign a collection and star in an ad campaign for the brand.

The Academy Museum Gala took place on Oct. 16 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The event raised more than $10 million in donations for the institution. Honorees at the event included “Parasite” film producer Miky Lee, director Steve McQueen and Tilda Swinton. Julia Roberts was also honored with Icon Award for her years in the film industry.