Hailey Bieber Goes Strapless in Ruched Saint Laurent Dress for Academy Museum Gala

Bieber was one of many stars in attendance at the fete in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Hailey Bieber attends the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
George Clooney and Amal Clooney
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne
Selma Blair
Julia Roberts
Hailey Bieber arrived at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles, California, in a midriff-baring dress by Saint Laurent.

The model wore a draped and twisted strapless dress with a cutout waist ruffle from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The dress was ruched around Bieber’s upper thighs. The model wore her diamond engagement ring from her husband Justin Bieber and accessorized with a Tiffany and Co. necklace of square-cut orange jewels.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Hailey Bieber saint laurent dress attends 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Hailey Bieber attends the second annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 15 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Hailey worked with stylist Karla Welch to create her look. Welch is also the stylist to Olivia Wilde, Naomi Scott and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Hailey opted for a subtle evening beauty look, sporting a glossy nude lip, a touch of mascara and a hint of blush. She parted her hair down the center and had it styled straight.

The model is a well-known fan of Saint Laurent. Last month during Paris Fashion Week, she wore a vibrant minidress to attend the brand’s spring 2023 runway show, where she sat front row.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 15: Hailey Bieber attends 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Hailey Bieber attends the second annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Oct. 15 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

When she’s not attending runway shows and galas, Hailey is continuing to work on her skin care line, Rhode Skin. The brand launched this year and offers vegan and cruelty-free skincare products. In March, it was also reported Bieber was tapped by Vogue Eyewear to codesign a collection and star in an ad campaign for the brand.

The Academy Museum Gala took place on Oct. 16 at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The event raised more than $10 million in donations for the institution. Honorees at the event included “Parasite” film producer Miky Lee, director Steve McQueen and Tilda Swinton. Julia Roberts was also honored with Icon Award for her years in the film industry.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

