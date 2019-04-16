Hailey Bieber is taking her marriage to Justin Bieber to the next level.

The model — née Hailey Baldwin — who married Bieber last year, is now using her married name to launch a beauty line, called Bieber Beauty.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Bieber filed for a trademark for the company on April 10 with the sole, vague description of “beauty and cosmetic products.”

The model, who was recently tapped as the face of Levi’s 501 Jeans, also filed for a trademark for “Hailey Bieber” and “Hailey Baldwin” on Oct. 10, registering the names for clothing brands for items such as athletic shoes, bathing suits, beachwear, blazers, blouses, bodysuits, bras, camisoles, cargo pants and more.

While no specific information is available regarding Bieber Beauty, Bieber does have prior experience in the beauty industry. In September, she was named a face of clean beauty brand BareMinerals, to promote the brand’s “Full of, Free of” campaign.

Bieber’s husband, on the other hand, is making a name for himself in the fashion industry with his line of casualwear, called Drew House, which launched in January. The brand recently hosted its first pop-up shop in Hong Kong for Art Basel.

