Hailey Bieber’s beauty line is hitting a roadblock thanks to her husband, Justin Bieber.

The model — née Hailey Baldwin — had initially filed a trademark for “Bieber Beauty” on April 10 to create a line of “beauty and cosmetics products,” according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. In documents released by the government agency, the trademark was rejected on June 20 due to its close similarity to her husband’s own trademark of “Justin Bieber,” which is registered for “fragrance, soaps, essential oils, cosmetics, body and hair lotion,” among other things.

According to the document, the office believes that consumers would likely be “confused, mistaken or deceived as to the commercial source of the goods and services of the parties” because “Bieber” is used in both trademarks. It also states that the description of “beauty and cosmetics products,” for “Bieber Beauty” is too broad and can contribute to consumers’ confusion.

Bieber will be able to amend her trademark application and resubmit for approval in the next six months. If she doesn’t respond in the timeframe, the application process will end and her trademark will not be registered.

While Bieber owns the “Justin Bieber” trademark for an array of beauty products, he has yet to release a namesake brand without a licensing partner. He currently has a line of fragrances created under Elizabeth Arden and revealed he is collaborating with the Unilever-owned Schmidt’s Naturals for an upcoming deodorant.

