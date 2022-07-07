×
How to Recreate Hailey Bieber’s Viral ‘Glazed Donut’ Nails

The model’s go-to manicure has gone viral on TikTok since she wore the look at May’s Met Gala.

Hailey Bieber is making waves in the beauty industry not just for her newly launched Rhode Beauty brand, but also for her now-viral “glazed donut” nails.

The model debuted the nail look, which is a sheer white chrome-finished design, at May’s Met Gala and has become her go-to style of late. Bieber’s manicure has since gone viral on social media with users recreating the style.

Bieber’s Met Gala manicure was created by OPI nail artist Zola Ganzorigt, who posted a tutorial on the brand’s TikTok account on Wednesday to show users how to recreate the look. Ganzorigt explained the first step of the gel manicure is to apply a gel base coat, then apply one coat of OPI’s Funny Bunny — a sheer white shade — over the nails. Ganzorigt then applied OPI’s Stay Shiny Top Coat. The “glazed donut” manicure is then finished off with OPI’s Chrome Effect in Tin Man Can, which is a powder that gives the nails a chrome effect, and another layer of the top coat.

The ”glazed donut” nails effect has become popular beyond social media, and has been picked up by other celebrities. Vanessa Hudgens is the latest celebrity to give the look a try, with Ganzorigt sharing a photo of the actress with the “glazed donut” nails on her Instagram on Monday.

Bieber made her first foray into beauty last month with the launch of her highly anticipated Rhode Beauty brand, which debuted with five products including a serum, moisturizer and three lip balms. Her brand is entangled with a lawsuit, with Los Angeles-based fashion label Rhode suing Bieber for trademark infringement.

READ MORE HERE:

All the Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands in 2022 

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Beauty Sued for Trademark Infringement 

What to Know About Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Beauty Brand

