Inside Hailey Bieber’s Malibu Birthday Dinner Party, Rhode Celebration

“It’s my Rhode birthday,” Hailey Bieber said with a laugh.

The beauty founder and model toasted her 26th early on Tuesday night, both a celebration of the upcoming day and launch date of the brand’s Vanilla Cake Peptide Lip Treatment: Nov. 22.

“It’s the birthday cake order that I’m always going for,” she said of the new flavor.

“People have been so amazing and such loyal customers,” she went on. “I really wanted something that felt new and fresh to be able to come sooner than later.”

What’s next?

“We’re focused on our essentials,” she said. She’s looking to complete her range of products for an everyday routine, create an SPF and add color to the line. “Skin-enhancing makeup [is coming],” she said.

In the Vanilla Cake campaign, Bieber is seen with flushed cheeks, her lips plump and skin glowing.

“I wanted it to have this sweetness, this yumminess to the imagery that was going to make you feel like the whole thing overarchingly feels delicious,” she said, adding that she enjoys bringing a vision to life. “The creative stuff for me is my favorite part.”

Bieber gathered her friends — the likes of Emma Chamberlain, Camila Morrone, Lori Harvey, twins Simi and Haze Khadra, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, with North in tow — and a few faces from the Los Angeles, California, beauty community for a dinner party at Nobu in Malibu, California, to mark the occasion. The multicourse meal, featuring the hot spot’s signature dishes (paired with lots of lychee martinis), finished off with a vanilla-on-vanilla birthday cake and the crowd singing “Happy Birthday.”

“Every year that I’ve gotten older, I’ve loved it more,” Bieber said. “And I know a lot of people who are older than me have expressed that, you know, ‘as you get older, you’re going to love it more, and you’ll love your 30s even more than your 20s.’ I hear that all the time. I just feel very excited and optimistic about my future. And I feel like, I love the space that I’m in in my personal life. I love the space that I’m in in my relationship. I love the space that I’m in with my brand.…You can’t hold on to your 20s forever, and I’m happy to continue growing every single year. And I look forward to what’s going to happen with the brand and with my life, my personal life. I feel very, very content with the place that I’m in right now.”