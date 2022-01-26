Hailey Bieber Fronts Miu Miu’s Spring 2022 Campaign

Miu Miu has tapped a number of faces for its spring 2022 ad campaign, one of them being Hailey Bieber.

Bieber is photographed in the label’s signature pieces, including its famous pleated micro-miniskirt in denim and khaki, a cropped button-down, slouchy socks, pointed loafers and a gold chain beige bag.

The campaign was photographed by British photographer Tyrone Lebon, with creative direction by Lina Kutsovskaya of Be Good Studios and styled by Lotta Volkova.

Hailey Bieber for Miu Miu Tyrone Lebon/Courtesy of Miu Miu

The photos are meant to show the free spirit of the label by juxtaposing the collection’s raw-edged clothes with luxurious and colorful backdrops.

Miu Miu’s famous pleated micro-miniskirt is embracing one of the anticipated clothing trends for 2022, as more trends from the early Aughts era make a comeback. Micro-miniskirts were worn by many celebrities in the early 2000s, such as Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera and Rihanna, among others.

For the campaign, Bieber appeared alongside “The Crown” star Emma Corrin, “Squid Game” star Lee Yoo-mi, “Atlantics” star Mame Bineta Sane and models Ever Anderson and Alix Bouthors.

Last year, Bieber was tapped as an ambassador for Tiffany & Co. as well as popular shoe brand Superga.

“Superga is synonymous with Italy so when I was asked to become the brand’s new ambassador, I immediately thought about how it’s one of my favorite countries — I spent a part of my honeymoon there,” Bieber said at the time.

