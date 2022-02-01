Hailey Bieber’s Beauty Brand Is Coming — Here’s What to Know

The celebrity beauty market is growing once again, now with model Hailey Bieber.

Bieber joins a lengthy list of celebrities that have entered the beauty world in the last year, following the footsteps of fellow models Miranda Kerr and Kate Upton who have established themselves in the industry. The model has been quietly working on her brand for the last two and a half years.

The model has been teasing the brand, called Rhode — Bieber’s middle name — for the last year, speaking about the forthcoming brand in her popular YouTube channel and in a Wall Street Journal profile published on Tuesday.

In the profile, Bieber doesn’t elaborate on what products the brand will offer or when the release date will be — she has, however, previously stated the brand will launch this year — but offered more insight into her role at Rhode.

“My role in the brand is the creative of everything,” she said. “Putting together the packaging and the colors and the aesthetic.”

She also explained that she’s looking to make the brand accessibly priced: “I know what I want to give to people,” she said. “The whole ethos of my brand is access to really good quality products that are really affordable. I just don’t see why a $200 cream has to be the answer to good skin.”

Bieber also noted that Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner — who both run multiple beauty lines — are female founders she looks up to.

The model initially filed a trademark request for “Hailey Rhode Beauty” in April 2020 for products in the skin care and fragrance categories, however, the trademark was abandoned in May 2021.

In the Wall Street Journal interview, Bieber referenced achieving “glazed donut” skin, alluding to creating a glowing skin look, which she also referenced in a recent Instagram photo of herself in a bathing suit. Bieber tagged the Rhode brand’s Instagram in the post.

