Hailey Bieber Goes Bold in Vibrant Minidress for Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week Front Row

The Rhode founder attended the design house's ready-to-wear runway show.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: (EDITORIAL
Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023
Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023
Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023
Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023
Hailey Bieber had a standout style moment during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday at Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 runway show. The Rhode founder chose a vibrant ensemble featuring a purple minidress with a wide collar and exaggerated sleeves.

Hailey Bieber attends the Saint Laurent spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27, 2022. Getty Images

She slipped into black stilettos adorned with a bow-tie detail across the vamp. The model accessorized with two gold cuffs, geometric drop earrings and a black handbag.

Bieber sat front row alongside Blackpink’s Rosé, who wore a ruched Little Black Dress and pumps. Kate Moss, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Natalia Dyer also attended.

Hailey Bieber attends the Saint Laurent spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 27, 2022. Getty Images

In July, Saint Laurent released a fall 2022 campaign featuring Bieber, who wore a jumpsuit and coat. In May, she fronted the brand’s Icare Maxi Shopping Bag.

Bieber looked to Saint Laurent again when she arrived at the 2022 Met Gala in an ethereal gown and cape with feathered details and crystal-embellished stilettos. She was styled by Karla Welch.

The prior year, she attended fashion’s biggest night out with husband Justin Bieber in a black gown adorned with crystals that outlined a plunging neckline. For the 2022 Grammy Awards, she wore a white dress, a tiered necklace set and drop earrings.

Bieber continues to stay busy. On Sept. 15 she released her collaborative line with Wardrobe.Nyc, which premiered a range of casualwear styles, including cropped T-shirts, coats and blazer pieces, leggings, trousers, track pants and accompanying tops. In June, she entered the beauty space with her Rhode skin care brand.

