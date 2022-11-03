×
Hailey Bieber Wears Ruched Saint Laurent Dress for WSJ Innovator Awards

The model accompanied Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, who received the Innovator Award for fashion.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Hailey Bieber attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards )
Hailey Bieber arrived on the red carpet for the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on Wednesday in New York wearing a classic black dress.

In honor of the awards ceremony, Bieber donned a long-sleeved black column dress with ruched detailing at the bodice from Saint Laurent. She accessorized the look with several rings, keeping her accessories to a minimum.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Hailey Bieber attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards )
For makeup, the model went for an evening-ready look, which included a glossy, nude lip, a hint of blush and earth tone eyeshadow with a touch of mascara. She had her hair parted down the center and done in a wavy style cascading across the top of her dress.

The Rhode skin care brand founder accompanied Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, who received the WSJ Innovator Award for fashion.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Hailey Bieber and Anthony Vaccarello attend the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Bieber’s relationship with Saint Laurent has seen her serve as a model and brand ambassador for the fashion house. Last summer, she appeared in the ad campaign for the brand’s “Icare” shopping bag.

In October, the model also attended Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week show wearing a vibrant purple minidress as she joined other front-row attendees. Recently, she wore a sheer black Saint Laurent dress to attend Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Dinner.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Hailey Bieber attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
The WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards honors change-makers in various industries, from entertainment to art. The event took place on Wednesday at the Museum of Modern Art. Honorees included Maya Rudolph, Jenny Holzer, Jony Ive and Anitta.

