Hailey Bieber Makes a Sheer Style Statement in Saint Laurent Dress at Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection Launch Dinner

The Rhode founder was joined by Kim Kardashian and Miranda Kerr at the soiree.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Hailey Bieber attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Hailey Bieber attends the Tiffany & Co. launch of the Lock Collection in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Hailey Bieber wore a sheer dress by Saint Laurent in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 26 for the launch of Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection.

Bieber coordinated with a black bra, strappy sandals and Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a stack of bracelets, a ring and a collar necklace.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Hailey Bieber attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Hailey Bieber attends the Tiffany & Co. launch of the Lock Collection in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Bieber has a strong relationship with Saint Laurent as one of the house’s models and ambassadors. She also appeared in the ad campaign for the brand’s “Icare” shopping bag over the summer.

The model worked with stylist Dani Michelle to create the look. Michelle has also worked with Nicola Peltz Beckham, Kendall Jenner and Maren Morris.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Hailey Bieber attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Hailey Bieber attends the Tiffany & Co. launch of the Lock Collection in Los Angeles on Oct. 26. Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Bieber went for understated but evening-ready makeup, including a rose lip, a hint of blush, mascara and smokey eye shadow. She parted her hair down the center and done in a straightened style.

In addition to making an appearance to support Tiffany & Co.’s latest jewelry launch, Bieber is also hard at work on her skin care line, Rhode.

Tiffany & Co. first announced the Tiffany Lock collection in August of this year. The collection debuted with four all-gender bracelets this past September. The collection takes inspiration from the personal bonds we form with each other. Additional Tiffany Lock styles launch in January.

