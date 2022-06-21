×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

The Relaxed Suit Rules Milan for Spring 2023

Business

How Do Brands Attract Women to the Metaverse?

Business

Beyond Yoga Launching First Retail Store

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Beauty Brand Sued for Trademark Infringement

The model debuted her beauty brand last week.

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber is launching Rhode on June 15 with five products. Photo courtesy of Rhode/Stevie Dance

A week after launch, Hailey Bieber’s new beauty venture is under controversy.

The model, who debuted her beauty brand Rhode on June 15, is being sued for trademark infringement by Rhode, the Los Angeles-based contemporary apparel brand that focuses on vivid dresses and tops in Made in India prints that are sold at Net-a-porter, Saks and other retail accounts, and originally launched in 2014. The brand stated it has dressed celebrities such as Beyoncé, Tracee Ellis Ross and Hilary Duff over the years, and that it is minority co-owned.

The Rhode fashion brand’s cofounders, Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers, released a statement on Tuesday in addition to filing the lawsuit through their legal counsel, Lisa Simpson, stating in part: “Today, we were forced to file a lawsuit against Hailey Bieber and her skin-care line that launched last week and that is using the brand name ‘Rhode.’ We didn’t want to file this lawsuit, but we had to in order to protect our business. While a global brand, we are still a young and growing company, and we cannot overcome a celebrity with Hailey’s following using our company’s name to sell related products.”

Related Galleries

The statement goes on to read that even though Bieber’s brand is focused on beauty and the founders’ brand offers fashion, they still expect brand confusion from customers.

“Unfortunately, that Hailey is currently focusing on skin care while we focus on fashion has not been preventing brand confusion, and it won’t in the future,” the statement reads. “We’re both part of a larger beauty market in which fashion and cosmetics closely overlap and often collaborate. Hailey has stated that she wants to pursue a clothing line, and she even applied for ‘Rhode’ as a trademark for clothing. We welcome competition — we just don’t want competitors using our name.”

Bieber’s Rhode beauty brand has been years in the making, and ultimately launched last week with five products including a serum, moisturizer and three lip balms.

“My philosophy for the brand, and the ethos for me, is to make one of everything really good — it’s those staple products you keep going back to. It’s also my philosophy when it comes to curating my wardrobe: the perfect pair of jeans, that one really good T,” Bieber told WWD.

Bieber named the brand after her own middle name. Rhode did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE HERE: 

Kim Kardashian Debuts SKKN by Kim Skin Care Brand 

All the Celebrities Who Launched Beauty Brands in 2022 

EXCLUSIVE: Fashion Nova Debuts Beauty Line 

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Hot Summer Bags

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Brand Sued

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad