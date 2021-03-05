SUPER-HAILEY: Known for her cool streetwear outfits and often seen sporting Superga’s signature cotton canvas sneakers herself, Hailey Bieber has been named global ambassador for the Italian footwear brand, WWD has learned.

Making her debut as ambassador, a fresh-faced Bieber appears in Superga’s spring 2021 ad campaign in a range of portraits depicting the model sitting on a stool, casually sitting on the floor and dancing on a New York rooftop.

“Superga is synonymous with Italy so when I was asked to become the brand’s new ambassador, I immediately thought about how it’s one of my favorite countries — I spent a part of my honeymoon there,” said Bieber, who tied the knot with Justin Bieber in 2018.

“I love the story and heritage of this brand. Superga is a shoe that has stayed true to its origins and never gone out of style. It’s timeless and classy and I feel it perfectly matches my personal style,” Bieber said.

Assembling an all-female team, Superga tapped photographer Stevie Dance to portray Bieber in a New York studio. New York-based stylist and fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson conceived a laid-back look for Bieber, clad in pristine white shirts accessorized with gold jewelry and denim pants with demure tank tops.

The company noted that Bieber — also an environmental activist — was the ideal choice to embody the brand’s shoes, crafted from cotton, rubber and aluminum. Superga has also recently introduced the Organic Collection, a redux of signature styles crafted from eco-friendly materials including organic cotton, hemp, recycled rubber and cork.

Established in Turin, Italy, in 1911, Superga was acquired out of court-managed bankruptcy in 2004 by Basic Net SpA for around 13 million euros. Basic Net’s portfolio includes Kappa, Robe di Kappa, Jesus Jeans, K-Way, Sabelt, Briko and Sebago.