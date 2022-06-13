×
Hailey Bieber Shows Off New Tiffany & Co. Designs in First Ad Campaign for the Jeweler

Hailey Bieber's first advertising campaign for Tiffany features new designs from the jeweler's "T" collection.

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. has released its latest star-faced ad campaign, this one featuring Hailey Bieber.

The model and multihyphenate is featured in new promotional images for Tiffany’s T collection. It is the first Tiffany advertisement to feature Bieber since the model signed as an official brand ambassador in October 2021. Prior, she was seen in social media campaigns and wore Tiffany jewels to high-profile events.

Bieber was photographed in Los Angeles wearing Tiffany T designs from both new and preexisting collections, including diamond pendants, earrings and bangles.

“I have special memories of the women I admire wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry…shooting the recent campaign was amazing. I love working with the Tiffany team. It’s always been a dream of mine to be associated with the brand and I’m so grateful to be the face of Tiffany T,” Bieber said of the campaign.

She is seen perched on classic midcentury chairs like Marcel Breuer’s Cesca canteliver design and Pierre Jeanneret’s caned classic chair, which bring the images further into the lifestyle and youth culture realms — something Tiffany’s new leadership has been intently focused on.

Both chair designs became collector’s items among young, fashion-conscious consumers during the pandemic, and Tiffany executive vice president for product and communication Alexandre Arnault even has the Jeanneret chairs in his executive headquarters suite.

“A modern-day style icon, Hailey Bieber embodies the powerful spirit of the T Collection. We are excited for her to star in our new T Collection campaign,” Arnault said of Bieber’s new feature.

While Tiffany’s classic T collection has seen different iterations over the decades, its newest product includes circle pendants, and hoop earrings — some with pavé diamonds — that retail between $3,500 and $6,800.

In a departure for the collection, a rose gold ear cuff will hit stores in September, while additional pendants in various gold finishes will be released in early 2023.

Bieber’s Tiffany campaign will run on Tiffany’s various platforms as well as through select digital and print partners beginning Monday.

Gal Gadot, Florence Pugh, And More Celebrate Opening Of Tiffany's Exhibit in London

Tiffany & Co. Unveils Most Expensive Design in Its History

Tiffany Sparkles Plenty With 'Vision & Virtuosity' Show in London

