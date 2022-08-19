Hailey Bieber Wears Cutout Blazer Dress With Justin Bieber at Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Launch Party

Hailey and Justin Bieber stepped out in style together to support their friend Kendall Jenner.

The model wore a black tie-front blazer dress with cutout designs at the second annual 8.18 party in the Little Beach House Malibu in Los Angeles, where they celebrated the launch of Eight Reserve, the latest premium Añejo to be added to Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila brand.

She paired the look with thigh-high black tights, a black shoulder bag, sunglasses and chunky black loafers from Alexander Wang.

Hailey Bieber at the second annual 8.18 party at Little Beach House Malibu. GC Images

Justin Bieber opted for a more casual look, wearing baggy light wash denim jeans and a gray hoodie by his Drew House clothing brand and a mustard corduroy baseball cap, also from his label.

Among the other A-list stars present were some of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, as well as Zack Bia, Fai Khadra and more.

Justin Bieber at the second annual 8.18 party at Little Beach House Malibu. GC Images

Eight Reserve was developed in Jalisco, Mexico. Each bottle was handmade from a ceramic decanter produced by local artisans in Pachuca, Mexico, symbolizing this milestone in 818’s history. The new reserve will be available for purchase starting Sept. 19 at $200.

Earlier this week, Kendall Jenner hosted a party at The Fleur Room in Los Angeles to kick off festivities for the second annual 8.18 week. For the occasion, she wore a chic vintage strapless Jean Paul Gaultier dress that featured floral and mesh detailing paired with a black purse from Acne Studios.

Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra celebrate the second annual 8.18 party with 818 Tequila at Little Beach House Malibu. Sophie Sahara/Courtesy of Revolve

The model launched her anticipated tequila brand in May 2021, after teasing it on social media for months.

Unlike her famous sisters who have established businesses in the fashion and beauty spaces, Jenner made her first solo business venture in the spirits world.