Haim Sisters Coordinate in Menswear-inspired Looks With Louis Vuitton Suits at Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Music group Haim arrived at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday, coordinating in suits.

The sibling trio matched each other in black double-breasted suits, black loafers, white shirts and gray ties from Louis Vuitton. Danielle Haim, the lead vocalist of the band, differentiated herself from her sisters by accessorizing with a white Louis Vuitton monogram trunk bag.

Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim attend as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City. Getty Images for Glamour

Haim worked with stylist Rebecca Grice, who has styled the band for several public appearances over the past month, including Paris Fashion Week and the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. Grice also styled Meghan Markle’s recent Variety cover.

The sisters went for minimal makeup, including light eye shadow with a soft pink lip and a hint of blush.

Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, and Este Haim attend as Glamour celebrates the 2022 Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1 in New York City. Getty Images for Glamour

Haim has had an upward trajectory in their music career since 2017 when they received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. The album “Women in Music Pt. III” received a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards honors and celebrates women who are considered game changers across multiple fields from entertainment to sports and business. Honorees included Angela Bassett, Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, Jennifer Hudson, Shannon Watts, Haim, Aurora James and Chloe Kim.