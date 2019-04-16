Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, La Quinta, USA - 13 Apr 2019

Winnie Harlow at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Festival season is finally here, and so, too, are a number of fashion trends.

Coachella weekend one saw the emergence of a number of trends, primarily in the hair category, as influencers and guests looked to accessories, classic styles and colorful looks to complement their festival gear.

A go-to festival style, textured waves left its mark at Coachella, with many taking a grungy and grittier take on the classic beach waves with hair that looked like it had been dipped in a swimming pool prior to styling.

Others went for bold, colorful looks with balayage highlights and full coloring in pastel hues of pink, purple and blue.

Read on to see the five key hair trends that emerged at Coachella.

1. Pastel Hues

Charlotte Tomlinson, aka Lottie TomlinsonRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 3, La Quinta, USA - 14 Apr 2019

Lottie Tomlinson at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Sophie Simmons5th Annual ZOEasis Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 1, Palm Springs, USA - 12 Apr 2019

Sophie Simmons at the 5th Annual ZOEasis Party, at Coachella 2019.  Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, La Quinta, USA - 13 Apr 2019 Wearing Misurare

Winnie Harlow at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.  Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Jenn ImRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 3, La Quinta, USA - 14 Apr 2019

Jenn Im at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

2. Loose Braids

Shay MitchellRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, La Quinta, USA - 13 Apr 2019

Shay Mitchell at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Kathryn NewtonWarner Bros. Pokemon Detective Pikachu at Neon Carnival, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 3, Thermal, USA - 13 April 2019 Wearing Ralph Lauren, Top

Kathryn Newton at Coachella 2019.  Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Khanh Duong attends the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, Calif2019 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3, Indio, USA - 14 Apr 2019

Khanh Duong at Coachella 2019.  Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

3. Gritty Textured Waves

Aimee SongRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, La Quinta, USA - 13 Apr 2019

Aimee Song at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Jasmine TookesRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, La Quinta, USA - 13 Apr 2019

Jasmine Tookes at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Danielle HerringtonRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 3, La Quinta, USA - 14 Apr 2019

Danielle Herrington at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Chantel JeffriesRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 3, La Quinta, USA - 14 Apr 2019

Chantel Jeffries at Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

4. Barrettes, Butterflies and Beads

Victoria Justice5th Annual ZOEasis Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 1, Palm Springs, USA - 12 Apr 2019

Victoria Justice at the 5th Annual ZOEasis Party at Coachella 2019.  Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Vanessa MorganRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, La Quinta, USA - 13 Apr 2019

Vanessa Morgan at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Draya MicheleRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, La Quinta, USA - 13 Apr 2019

Draya Michele at the<br />Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Jasmine SandersRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 3, La Quinta, USA - 14 Apr 2019

Jasmine Sanders at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

5. Half Updo

Daniela BragaRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 3, La Quinta, USA - 14 Apr 2019

Daniela Braga at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.  Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

GuestRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 3, La Quinta, USA - 14 Apr 2019
A guest at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.

Daniela BragaRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, La Quinta, USA - 13 Apr 2019

Daniela Braga at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.  Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Coachella hair Trends
