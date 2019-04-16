Winnie Harlow at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.
Festival season is finally here, and so, too, are a number of fashion trends.
Coachella weekend one saw the emergence of a number of trends, primarily in the hair category, as influencers and guests looked to accessories, classic styles and colorful looks to complement their festival gear.
A go-to festival style, textured waves left its mark at Coachella, with many taking a grungy and grittier take on the classic beach waves with hair that looked like it had been dipped in a swimming pool prior to styling.
Others went for bold, colorful looks with balayage highlights and full coloring in pastel hues of pink, purple and blue.
Read on to see the five key hair trends that emerged at Coachella.
1. Pastel Hues
Lottie Tomlinson at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.
Sophie Simmons at the 5th Annual ZOEasis Party, at Coachella 2019.
Winnie Harlow at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.
Jenn Im at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.
2. Loose Braids
Shay Mitchell at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.
Kathryn Newton at Coachella 2019.
Khanh Duong at Coachella 2019.
3. Gritty Textured Waves
Aimee Song at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.
Jasmine Tookes at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.
Danielle Herrington at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.
Chantel Jeffries at Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.
4. Barrettes, Butterflies and Beads
Victoria Justice at the 5th Annual ZOEasis Party at Coachella 2019.
Vanessa Morgan at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.
Draya Michele at the<br />Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.
Jasmine Sanders at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.
5. Half Updo
Daniela Braga at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.
A guest at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.
Daniela Braga at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.
Jennifer Lopez will receive the Fashion Icon award at the upcoming CFDA Awards.
The Council of Fashion Designers of America board of directors chose Lopez for the award because of her continued impact on fashion globally. "Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power," said CFDA chairwoman, Diane von Furstenberg, in a statement. "Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements."
Jennifer Lopez wearing this green Versace dress to the 2000 Grammys was searched so much it drove Google to develop Google Images.
With less than a month to go to the 71st annual Met Gala — the countdown is on.
This year's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," gives fashion designers and celebrities room to experiment with extravagant, avant garde costumes. With Lady Gaga, Blake Lively and Katy Perry confirmed in attendance, we can expect some out-of-this world looks.
The fashion industry took to social media to respond to the catastrophic fire took hold of the Notre Dame Cathedral, one of Paris' most iconic landmarks 💔
Thousands of onlookers in the City of Light watched from the bridges and sidewalks as the building's famed spire, which painted the Paris cityscape for more than 800 years, collapsed into the flames.
"Feeling deep sadness for what is happening right now at Notre Dame, a place which holds a big space in my heart," Riccardo Tisci wrote on Instagram.
Brie Larson attended the Seoul premiere of her upcoming film, "Avengers: Endgame" in a Rodarte dress that gave a nod to her superhero character.
The actress — who attended the premiere with co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Jeremy Renner and co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo — chose an embellished blue gown with a pink silk ruffle from the Rodarte fall 2019 collection. The hand-beading and blue hue reference the star motif and color of her superhero's uniform.
Gabrielle Union honored 'Black Panther' costume designer Ruth E. Carter at the Black Design Collective's first annual scholarship tribute.
The newly launched Black Design Collective (which aims to remove inequality in the fashion industry with resources such as mentorship and an e-commerce platform) officially set its plans in motion with a fete that presented its first scholarship and honored costume designer Ruth E. Carter for her work on "Black Panther."
Taking the stage in a sparkling magenta suit by African-American designer Christopher John Rogers, Union, who worked with Carter on the TV series "Being Mary Jane." "She doesn't talk about it. She is about it. So all of us in here who get that baton passed to us, the Black Design Collective, that's what this is about. It's not about talking about diversity and inclusion. It's not about begging somebody for scraps at their damn table. It's about saying, 'I don't need your table in your whack a– house. I'll build my own house. The house that Ruth E. Carter built.'"
Anna Wintour revealed what she and Queen Elizabeth were laughing about in the front row at Richard Quinn's fashion show in 2018.
During her one-on-one with Tina Brown at her Women in the World conference, Wintour, with maybe just a hint of exasperation at the common ground, revealed: "She and I discussed how long we've both been in our jobs."
Katy Perry and Anita Hill were honored at 10th Annual DVF Awards.
"I put the 'con' in confidence," Perry joked once she reached the podium to accept her Inspiration award. "And I'm very nervous because my Spanx have ridden all the way up my thigh in such a way that… anyway, she laughed. The goddess energy in this room is undeniable."
If you were under the impression that Perry was the biggest celebrity in the house last night, think again. When Hill entered the press room a couple hours prior to the show program, flashbulbs went off in rapid-fire time, while reporters and bystanders clamored for an iPhone photo of the woman who made history by coming forward with sexual harassment claims against Clarence Thomas in 1991. When Steinem introduced Hill onto the stage to accept her Lifetime Achievement award, she described Hill as "fan-f–king-tastic."
As celebrities and influencers flock to Coachella Valley for this year's festival, our Executive Editor, @boothmore, spoke to the stylists to the stars to see what Janelle Monáe, Billie Eilish and more will be wearing.
"We had things custom made, and like many of @janellemonae shows, there will be lots of exciting fashion moments and it will definitely be futuristic," said her stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn, who was with the singer during Paris Fashion Week scouting for ideas, attending the Chanel and Thom Browne fashion shows, but also going to cabarets.
Diane von Furstenberg is hosting her 10th annual DVF Awards tonight in New York. In honor of that milestone, we have rounded up inspirational quotes from the iconic designer throughout the years.
As a longtime champion of female empowerment — long before other designers jumped on the bandwagon — DVF has shared many wise words and pieces of advice throughout her entire career.
