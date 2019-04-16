Festival season is finally here, and so, too, are a number of fashion trends.

Coachella weekend one saw the emergence of a number of trends, primarily in the hair category, as influencers and guests looked to accessories, classic styles and colorful looks to complement their festival gear.

A go-to festival style, textured waves left its mark at Coachella, with many taking a grungy and grittier take on the classic beach waves with hair that looked like it had been dipped in a swimming pool prior to styling.

Others went for bold, colorful looks with balayage highlights and full coloring in pastel hues of pink, purple and blue.

Read on to see the five key hair trends that emerged at Coachella.

1. Pastel Hues

2. Loose Braids

3. Gritty Textured Waves

4. Barrettes, Butterflies and Beads

5. Half Updo



A guest at the Revolve Party at Coachella 2019.