Halle Bailey Shines in Voluminous Green Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards

Halle Bailey arrived at the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston on Friday in a dazzling emerald green gown. For the occasion, Bailey looked to the brand Nicole + Felicia, wearing a dress from the spring 2023 collection.

Halle Bailey, right, and her sister Chloe at the Earthshot Prize 2022 Awards on Dec. 2 in Boston. Getty Images

Bailey’s one-shoulder emerald gown had a bustier-style top with mesh cutouts on her hips. The dress was cinched at the waist and had a line panel detailing that led into a billowing skirt with a dramatic train and a thigh-high slit.

Halle Bailey, right, and her sister Chloe at the Earthshot Prize 2022 Awards on Dec. 2 in Boston. Getty Images

For accessories, Bailey was adorned with De Beers jewelry, including a diamond-encrusted choker and a pair of diamond earrings.

Her locs were styled to the side with bangs to the side.

To coordinate her look, she wore a pair of crystal-embellished stiletto sandals.

Halle and Chloe Bailey at the Earthshot Prize 2022 Awards on Dec. 2 in Boston, greeting the Prince and Princess of Wales. Getty Images

Bailey was joined at the awards by her sister Chloe, who wore a voluminous gown. The duo, known musically as Chloe x Halle, performed at the ceremony for the prize, which was founded by Prince William in 2020. They got the chance to meet Prince William and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, for the first time.

Bailey is venturing further into the music and film industry, set to star as Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” releasing in theaters in May.

The 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards honors five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism. The winners each receive a monetary prize to continue to fund their work. The Earthshot Prize is meant to find the innovative solutions that will save the planet within the next 10 years.