×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Sets Management Succession Plan

Eye

Social Activism Dominates the Night at Fashion Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci to Hold Cruise 2024 Show in South Korea

Halle Bailey Shines in Voluminous Green Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards

For the awards, in which she performed with her sister Chloe, the singer looked to a gown from Nicole + Felicia's spring 2023 collection.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Halle Bailey at the Earthshot Prize 2022 Awards on Dec. 2 in Boston. Getty Images

Halle Bailey arrived at the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston on Friday in a dazzling emerald green gown. For the occasion, Bailey looked to the brand Nicole + Felicia, wearing a dress from the spring 2023 collection.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Halle Bailey, right, and her sister Chloe at the Earthshot Prize 2022 Awards on Dec. 2 in Boston.

Getty Images

Bailey’s one-shoulder emerald gown had a bustier-style top with mesh cutouts on her hips. The dress was cinched at the waist and had a line panel detailing that led into a billowing skirt with a dramatic train and a thigh-high slit.

Related Galleries

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Halle Bailey, right, and her sister Chloe at the Earthshot Prize 2022 Awards on Dec. 2 in Boston.

Getty Images

For accessories, Bailey was adorned with De Beers jewelry, including a diamond-encrusted choker and a pair of diamond earrings.

Her locs were styled to the side with bangs to the side.

To coordinate her look, she wore a pair of crystal-embellished stiletto sandals.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: (L-R) Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Ian Vogler-Pool/Getty Images)

Halle and Chloe Bailey at the Earthshot Prize 2022 Awards on Dec. 2 in Boston, greeting the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Getty Images

Bailey was joined at the awards by her sister Chloe, who wore a voluminous gown. The duo, known musically as Chloe x Halle, performed at the ceremony for the prize, which was founded by Prince William in 2020. They got the chance to meet Prince William and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, for the first time.

Bailey is venturing further into the music and film industry, set to star as Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” releasing in theaters in May.

The 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards honors five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism. The winners each receive a monetary prize to continue to fund their work. The Earthshot Prize is meant to find the innovative solutions that will save the planet within the next 10 years.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Hot Summer Bags

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Halle Bailey Dons Nicole + Felicia Gown at Earthshot Prize Awards 2022

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad