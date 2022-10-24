×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Remodeling the Aging Conversation With Paulina Porizkova

Fashion

Looking at Karl Lagerfeld From All Angles

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Robert Pattinson for Spring Menswear Campaign

Halle Bailey Sparkles in Georges Hobeika Dress With Dramatic Plunging Neckline at Wearable Art Gala

The singer-actress joined fellow celebrities in honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Halle Bailey attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Kelly Rowland attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Marsai Martin attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Jurnee Smollett attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Chloe Bailey attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
View ALL 16 Photos

Halle Bailey arrived on the red carpet for the Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar Hotel on Saturday in Los Angeles, California, in a striking black dress from Georges Hobeika’s fall 2022 couture collection.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Halle Bailey attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Halle Bailey attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

Bailey wore a long-sleeve column dress with a plunging oversize keyhole neckline. The dress revealed the shoulders at the neckline with a crisscross strap around the neck. Crystal embellishments adorned the shoulders and keyhole center.

Related Galleries

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Halle Bailey and DDG attend the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Halle Bailey and rapper and YouTuber DDG attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

Bailey accessorized with diamond chandelier earrings from JustDesi and the High Disco ring from Fernando Jorge.

The actress and singer worked with stylist Nichole Goodman to create her look. Goodman has also worked as an assistant to Beyoncé’s stylist KJ Moody, who helped create some of her looks at “Renaissance” promotional events.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: Halle Bailey attends the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Halle Bailey attends the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar on Oct. 22 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images

Bailey went for a natural beauty look, including a nude lip a touch of eye shadow and mascara. She had her hair done in box braids that flowed down her back.

Bailey is gearing up to promote her May 2023 film, the live-action version of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” where she has the lead role of Ariel.  

The Wearable Art Gala helped raise funds for the organization’s artistic and youth mentorship programs. This year’s theme took inspiration from the film “Harlem Nights” and The Cotton Club in Harlem, New York, celebrating fashion between 1920 and 1950. Academy Award-nominated actress Angela Bassett was honored with the Film & TV Icon Award and artist Mark Bradford received the Art Icon Award. The event raises funds for the Where Art Can Occur Theater Center, founded in 2017 by Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles-Lawson, Beyoncé’s stepfather and mother.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Hot Summer Bags

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Halle Bailey Wears Plunging Georges Hobeika Dress to Wearable Art Gala

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad