Halle Bailey Waxes Lyrical About Her Suit at Ami Paris

SUITS HER: “This oversized suit is giving boss girl vibes,” said actress and musician Halle Bailey as she took her seat at the Ami Paris show on Thursday, clad in a light grey suit.

“These pants are so cool and allow so much air and they’re comfortable and cute,” she enthused as editors peppered her with questions on where she’d want to vacation — Fiji; what her song of the moment is — “Hummingbird” by James Blake, from the soundtrack of “Spiderman;” and what color spells summer for her.

“Pink is what I love right now,” she revealed. For all the attention she was getting in Paris, the star of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” was also not forgetting fans who did not make it to the show, taking the time to record a selfie video with one photographer for his young daughter.

With a summer of rest and relaxation ahead as her latest projects were squared away, including new music that will soon be released, the June 9 premiere of thriller “The Line” and musical coming-of-age drama “The Color Purple” set for a Christmas Day release, nothing could dampen her mood.

“Yes, the traffic is bad today but the city is beautiful and warm and summery and I love it,” she said with a megawatt smile.

“Long journey,” concurred Tom Daley who commiserated with fellow attendees Heartstoppers star, Wednesday Hunter Doohan and Noah Schnapp. But the British Olympic diving champion’s attention was on something else — the knits people were wearing.

“I hope to launch my own knitwear brand next year,” he revealed. “Fingers crossed.”

Nearby, fellow Olympian and American fencer Race Imboden was also cribbing notes for an upcoming fashion line, which is slated to make its debut within weeks. “This is a tremendous amount of work but it’s too late to back out now,” he said, revealing that he’d quietly added a link to his eponymous brand in his Instagram profile.

But neither of them, nor Ami’s Mattiussi, should count on Lucas Bravo to model for them as the “Emily in Paris” leading man was firm about not taking a second turn on any runway.

“I walked for a childhood friend of mine and now, every time there’s an article, it’s actor and model,” he protested. Despite this, he said it had been a good experience and made him aware of his gait. “It’s the one time in your life where you’re actually conscious of the way you walk. There’s a lot of things you do without thinking.”

Don’t expect to see much of him in the coming months — at least not at the shows. After being mostly in the U.S. for the past three years, Bravo was keen to get back into French films and he is about to begin work with César awards nominee Noémie Merlant and then with “Inglorious Basterds” and “Now You See Me” star Mélanie Laurent. After that, there will be season four of the hit Netflix show. “I’m entering a tunnel until March,” he said.