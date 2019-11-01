With a full week of festivities, celebrities across the board upped their Halloween costume game in 2019.

Halloween all-star Heidi Klum opted for a bionic alien costume for her 20th annual Halloween party, stating the look was inspired by husband Tom Kaulitz’s band, Tokio Hotel. Klum gave fans a preview of her transformation, camping out at the 34th Street Amazon Books store’s window front and posting pictures on Instagram to show the elaborate makeup and prosthetics applications.

Read More: The Top Searched 2019 Halloween Costume Ideas

Other celebrities have opted for multiple Halloween costumes this year, including Kylie Jenner, who has posted multiple photos featuring costumes like Disney’s Ariel, a Playboy bunny and Marilyn Monroe.

Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, also got in on the Halloween fun, dressing up in a lilac wig and feathered dress resembling the one Jenner wore to this year’s Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian also threw social media into a frenzy with her Halloween costume: Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde.” She took the costume a step further, posting an elaborate video that replicated scenes from the film.

Scroll on to see more of the best celebrity Instagram posts from Halloween 2019.

Read more here:

Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt Perform ‘Monster Cash’ Medley at Hulaween

How 31 Celebrities Stepped Up Their Halloween Costume Game for 2019

Impeachment and College Admissions Scandal Inspire Top Halloween Costumes for 2019

WATCH: Report Card: Halloween 2019 Edition