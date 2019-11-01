With a full week of festivities, celebrities across the board upped their Halloween costume game in 2019.
Halloween all-star Heidi Klum opted for a bionic alien costume for her 20th annual Halloween party, stating the look was inspired by husband Tom Kaulitz’s band, Tokio Hotel. Klum gave fans a preview of her transformation, camping out at the 34th Street Amazon Books store’s window front and posting pictures on Instagram to show the elaborate makeup and prosthetics applications.
Other celebrities have opted for multiple Halloween costumes this year, including Kylie Jenner, who has posted multiple photos featuring costumes like Disney’s Ariel, a Playboy bunny and Marilyn Monroe.
Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, also got in on the Halloween fun, dressing up in a lilac wig and feathered dress resembling the one Jenner wore to this year’s Met Gala.
Kim Kardashian also threw social media into a frenzy with her Halloween costume: Elle Woods from “Legally Blonde.” She took the costume a step further, posting an elaborate video that replicated scenes from the film.
Scroll on to see more of the best celebrity Instagram posts from Halloween 2019.
This family pic was such a challenge because Chicago was so scared of Dino! LOL We tried to explain and show her that it was just daddy but she didn’t get the concept yet! So shout out to the photographer for editing her in & making our family Flinstones dreams come true!
Thank you to all of the people who worked so hard to make #heidiklumhalloween2019 such a blast! Also, thank you to all of the fans who came out in the rain to watch me get ready. The @prorenfx team are such talented artists… it really is an honor to be their living canvas… I was so happy that @amazonprimevideo allowed us to show people how much work the team put in to make my crazy fantasy a reality! Thank you to @cathedralenewyork @moxyeastvillage for hosting my party and for this amazing cake 🎂 celebrating my past 19 years of costumes! Finally, a huge thank you to the one and only @questlove for keeping me dancing even after 13 hours in the makeup chair! 🎃🕷💀🧛🏻♀️🐀🕸👻🖤 #heidihalloween 📸@instamaxmonty
101 Dalmatians Cruella DeVil and her Dalmatian Glam: @ash_kholm Hair: @clydehairgod Stylist: @janellermiller Hat: @sarahsokolmillinery Dress: @lever_couture Heels: @louboutinworld Stole: @danielsleather True Onesie: @alejandrocollection Boots: @ugg Nails: @chaunlegend Tan: @isabelalysa
