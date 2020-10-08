The top-searched Halloween 2020 makeup looks are referencing pop-culture figures from prior years, according to a new report by Cosmetify.

The annual report looked at the top 50 trending searches across Google and YouTube for 2020 Halloween makeup looks, with clown makeup ranking in the top spot in the U.S. with 2.5 million combined annual searches. The report states the searches encompass both traditional clown makeup looks and creepier versions, such as those from the films “Joker” or “It Chapter Two.”

In second place is makeup looks from HBO’s hit 2019 show “Euphoria” with 1.9 million annual searches. The TV show is known for revitalizing interest behind graphic, glittery makeup looks and was a source of inspiration for last year’s Halloween as well as for the New York Fashion Week spring 2020 runway.

Following in third place is Harley Quinn makeup — which consists of pink and blue eye shadow and corresponding hair — with 1.2 million annual searches. The character has been a popular Halloween costume since 2016 when Margot Robbie portrayed the character in the film “Suicide Squad” and is of interest again this year after Robbie reprised the role in “Birds of Prey” released in February.

The report also includes makeup looks that have become staples of Halloween, such as zombies, skeletons, witches and vampires.

