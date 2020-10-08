The 2020 top-searched Halloween costumes are inspired by nostalgia, according to a new report by Google.

Unlike last year’s top-searched, pop culture-inspired Halloween costumes, Google’s 2020 Halloween costume report shows that people are looking to older figures, TV shows and sources of entertainment for their costumes this year.

Google’s top-searched 2020 Halloween costume is Cobra Kai, a reference to the 1984 martial arts film “The Karate Kid.” The costume’s top ranking can also be attributed to the “Cobra Kai” series on Netflix — which follows the characters from the original “The Karate Kid” film 34 years later.

In second is the Dungeon Master costume, a character from the classic role-playing game “Dungeons and Dragons.”

Google’s third top-searched costume is the Mandalorian, the character from the titular Disney+ series part of the “Star Wars” franchise, which is releasing its newest season on Oct. 30. The costume is one of the few pop culture-themed looks on Google’s top 10 ranking.

The list includes other nostalgic characters, including Disney Princess Belle from “Beauty and the Beast,” and the Sanderson sisters from Disney’s hit film “Hocus Pocus” from 1993.

This year’s top-searched couples costumes list included most of last year’s searches. Ranking first is “Bonnie and Clyde” from the 1967 film, followed by The Disney Channel’s “Lilo and Stich” and Nickelodeon’s Cosmo and Wanda from the kids TV show “The Fairly OddParents.”

