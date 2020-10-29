Some of today’s biggest celebrities are the inspiration behind this year’s Halloween costume ideas.

A new report by SemRush, a trends data provider, shows the top 20 searched celebrity Halloween 2020 costumes, with Ariana Grande ranking first. Grande has long been a favorite celebrity Halloween costume for many who look to mimic her signature high ponytail and girly wardrobe. Other celebrities have even looked to Grande for their past Halloween costumes, including Kourtney Kardashian, who dressed as the singer for last year’s Halloween.

Grande is followed by Britney Spears, whose iconic Nineties and Aughts looks have long served as inspiration for Halloween costumes. Many of Spears’ popular Halloween costumes come from her music videos, including her schoolgirl uniform from “Baby One More Time” and her red catsuit from “Oops! I Did It Again.” Spears’ performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the MTV VMAs in 2001 — where she wore a green bra with embellished shorts while holding a live snake — has also served as inspiration for Halloween costumes.

In third is Cher, who is known for her many iconic Bob Mackie-designed looks from the Eighties.

Other celebrities on the list include Lady Gaga, Madonna, Elton John, Beyoncé, Cardi B and more.

Click through the above gallery to see the full top 20 most searched celebrity Halloween costumes list.

