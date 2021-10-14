×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 14, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Vuori Sets Aggressive Expansion After $400M Investment

Fashion

Willy Chavarria on Design Ethos, Latinx vs. Latine and What True Inclusivity Looks Like

Business

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at The Wynn

Sen. Bernie Sanders, ‘Bridgerton’ and Britney Spears Predicted as Top 2021 Halloween Costumes

A new report from Shopify shows what Halloween costumes customers are gravitating toward.

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at President Joe Biden's inauguration in January. AP

A new report from Shopify shows that the top 2021 Halloween costumes are taking inspiration from the year’s viral moments.

Shopify, a leading commerce platform, released a report on Thursday that shows Sen. Bernie Sanders, Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and Britney Spears are some of the sources of inspiration people are looking to for their upcoming Halloween costumes.

The report shows that people are looking to Sen. Sanders’ viral presidential inauguration look from January for their Halloween costumes, with purchases of mittens increasing by 44 percent and puffer coats increasing by 99 percent.

Shopify’s report also shows that purchases of velvet blazers and jackets have increased 75 percent, which can likely be attributed to many looking to Netflix’s hit period drama, “Bridgerton” and its lavish costumes for their Halloween costumes.

Related Galleries

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders, Bridgerton, Britney Spears
A still from “Bridgerton” season one. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Britney Spears, who has long been a go-to celebrity Halloween costume, is seeing even more interest among fans this year due to the increasing media coverage around her conservatorship legal battle against her father Jamie Spears. Shopify’s report indicates that purchases of plaid skirts have increased by 56 percent, likely referencing Spears’ iconic schoolgirl look from her hit music video, “Baby One More Time.”

Both Sen. Sanders and Spears’ have influenced fast-fashion retailers to create timely Halloween costumes this year, with Dolls Kill creating a version of Sanders’ inauguration look and Yandy releasing several costumes inspired by Spears’ iconic performances.

Additionally, Shopify’s report shows that purchases of track suits have increased 34 percent. While the report attributes the purchase increase to people looking to Olympics costumes, the increase can also be credited to the recently popular Korean thriller, “Squid Game,” which released on Netflix last month.

In terms of couples costumes, Shopify anticipates many to look to musician Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, for their Halloween costumes. The report shows that purchases for black blazers or sport coats have increased 32 percent, while purchases of bodycon dresses have increased six percent.

READ MORE HERE: 

‘Squid Game’ Is the Top Trending 2021 Halloween Costume 

‘Squid Game,’ Kim Kardashian West Among Inspiration for 2021 Halloween Costumes 

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung? 

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Halloween 2021 Popular Costumes: Bernie Sanders,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad