Sen. Bernie Sanders, ‘Bridgerton’ and Britney Spears Predicted as Top 2021 Halloween Costumes

A new report from Shopify shows that the top 2021 Halloween costumes are taking inspiration from the year’s viral moments.

Shopify, a leading commerce platform, released a report on Thursday that shows Sen. Bernie Sanders, Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and Britney Spears are some of the sources of inspiration people are looking to for their upcoming Halloween costumes.

The report shows that people are looking to Sen. Sanders’ viral presidential inauguration look from January for their Halloween costumes, with purchases of mittens increasing by 44 percent and puffer coats increasing by 99 percent.

Shopify’s report also shows that purchases of velvet blazers and jackets have increased 75 percent, which can likely be attributed to many looking to Netflix’s hit period drama, “Bridgerton” and its lavish costumes for their Halloween costumes.

A still from “Bridgerton” season one. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Britney Spears, who has long been a go-to celebrity Halloween costume, is seeing even more interest among fans this year due to the increasing media coverage around her conservatorship legal battle against her father Jamie Spears. Shopify’s report indicates that purchases of plaid skirts have increased by 56 percent, likely referencing Spears’ iconic schoolgirl look from her hit music video, “Baby One More Time.”

Both Sen. Sanders and Spears’ have influenced fast-fashion retailers to create timely Halloween costumes this year, with Dolls Kill creating a version of Sanders’ inauguration look and Yandy releasing several costumes inspired by Spears’ iconic performances.

Additionally, Shopify’s report shows that purchases of track suits have increased 34 percent. While the report attributes the purchase increase to people looking to Olympics costumes, the increase can also be credited to the recently popular Korean thriller, “Squid Game,” which released on Netflix last month.

In terms of couples costumes, Shopify anticipates many to look to musician Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, for their Halloween costumes. The report shows that purchases for black blazers or sport coats have increased 32 percent, while purchases of bodycon dresses have increased six percent.

READ MORE HERE:

‘Squid Game’ Is the Top Trending 2021 Halloween Costume

‘Squid Game,’ Kim Kardashian West Among Inspiration for 2021 Halloween Costumes

Who Is ‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung?