Isn’t imitation the sincerest form of flattery?

Fashion Nova would say so. The fast-fashion online retailer, which has become known for re-creating the celebrity fashion looks of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, among others, is releasing a line of 2019 Halloween costumes that are inspired by some iconic celebrity fashion looks.

The retailer has released a number of Halloween costumes mimicking multiple celebrity looks, including Jennifer Lopez’s iconic plunging Versace gown from the 2000 Grammy Awards for $69.99, Cardi B’s black-and-white checkered suit from her “Invasion of Privacy” album cover for $69.99 and Madonna’s Jean Paul Gaultier conical corset from her Blond Ambition tour from the Nineties for $59.99.

Fashion Nova is also offering costumes inspired by styles worn by Lil’ Kim, Selena, Aaliyah and Jenner.

The online retailer has partnered with celebrities in the past. Most recently, the brands teamed with Cardi B for a collection. Conversely, Fashion Nova has also been called out by celebrities who have accused the company of knocking off one-of-a-kind designer looks they have recently worn. Kardashian, for one, spoke out against Fashion Nova in February for re-creating the bondage-inspired vintage Thierry Mugler dress she wore to the Hollywood Beauty Awards. It wasn’t the first time Kardashian accused fast-fashion retailers of knocking off looks she’s worn — and even those designed by her husband Kanye West under his Yeezy label.

While there was no further action taken by either party in February, Kardashian did experience a win against fast-fashion retailer, Misguided. In July, she was awarded $2.7 million in a lawsuit over the retailer misusing her name and images in its offerings and advertising.

The Fashion Nova 2019 Halloween costumes are available on the retailer’s web site.

