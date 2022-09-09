×
Friday's Digital Daily: September 9, 2022

Hally Hair and ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Cast a Spell Aiming for Bewitching Shine

The hair brand conjures up a spirited kit with Disney's Halloween comedy.

hally hair x hocus pocus 2,
Hally Hair collaborates with "Hocus Pocus 2." Courtesy of Hally Hair

Hally Hair is collaborating with Disney on a spookily themed hair set celebrating “Hocus Pocus 2.”

Inspired by the forthcoming Halloween season comedy, The Bewitching Shine Fluffy G set includes a wide-tooth comb customized with an artful image of the film’s iconic Sanderson sisters — a staple Halloween costume in recent years — and a Fluffy G foaming hair gloss bottle in the color Premiere Clear.

The kit’s foamy, glazey hair gloss is meant to offer a colorless shine, and it is used as a treatment for all hair types. The product is part toning glaze, part hydrating gloss and pumps out in a foamy texture. 

Hally Hair x Hocus Pocus 2 Fluffy G Hally Hair

Hally Hair founder and chief executive officer Kathryn Winokur said in a statement that the cult-favorite film is an apt collaborator. “Hocus Pocus has such a fun and dedicated fan base that spans from the nostalgic ’90s kid to tweens today, so we are thrilled to be a part of it.” The vegan, ammonia-free hair brand is primarily marketed toward Gen Z.

Disney previously teamed up with Hally Hair in March for a “Turning Red” package to celebrate the Pixar film’s release. Like the protagonist Mei Lee, consumers could change their hair color red and wash the dye out in four to six weeks.

“Hocus Pocus 2” follows the story of three young women who cast a spell that accidentally brings back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem, Mass. Like the original 1993 Hollywood blockbuster, the adolescents must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches, Winifred, Sarah and Mary, from wreaking havoc on the world.

The highly anticipated sequel reprises actresses Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy for the sister-witch trifecta. “Hocus Pocus 2” premieres Sept. 30 on Disney+.

