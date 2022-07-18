Halsey Debuts Lower-priced Makeup Brand AF94 Exclusively at Walmart

Halsey is continuing their ventures in the beauty industry with a new makeup line.

The award-winning musician revealed on Monday their new color cosmetics brand, called AF94. The brand is offering a full makeup collection with products in the eye, lip, cheek and body categories available exclusively at Walmart. AF94 is Halsey’s second beauty brand, coming just a year and a half after the singer introduced their About-Face makeup line.

“After listening to feedback received from fans and friends, I wanted to create another self-expressive line that was lower-priced with a wide reach,” Halsey said in a statement, “which is why we are so excited to be launching this new collection with Walmart. I hope wearing this makeup, however that looks for you, inspires you to break beauty rules and color outside of the lines.”

AF94 is launching with 12 products, including eye shadow crayons, matte lipsticks, lip and cheek tints, biodegradable makeup remover wipes and colorful face and body stickers. Halsey named the brand as a combination of their legal name’s initials (Ashley Frangipane) and their birth year, 1994.

The brand will be available at 2,900 Walmart locations across the country and online. AF94 was codeveloped with Walmart.

Similar to Halsey’s About-Face makeup line, AF94 is rooted in the singer’s love of color and graphic makeup looks.

“I’ll always remember being 15 years old and saving up to buy my first eyeliner. It was electric blue and a big purchase for me at the time, but the thrill of wearing such a bold color was worth every penny,” Halsey continued. “I created AF94 so that anyone and everyone can chase that rush of standing out with bold makeup, but at an affordable price.”

The singer posted about AF94’s launch on their Instagram, posting a video of various graphic makeup looks with the caption: “About-Face beauty’s cute and bratty younger sibling @af94_ coming to @walmart stores on July 25! Fun, easy and accessible products; and I promise you’re gonna want them all.”

Halsey first teamed with Hard Candy cofounders Jeanne Chavez and Dineh Mohajer in January 2021 to debut About-Face. The line launched with an emphasis on color cosmetics with 40 products. After selling direct-to-consumer for roughly the last year and a half, About-Face entered Ulta Beauty in June 2022.

AF94 will be available to purchase starting July 25. All products are priced at under $10.