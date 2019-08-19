ON A HIGH NOTE: Thirty years in business is worth a real celebration so DKNY has enlisted the talents of Halsey and the Martinez Brothers. Musically talented, for sure, but their local roots were another bonus for the New York City homegrown brand. Instead of looking over its shoulder to picture the remember-when moments of the past three decades, DKNY is trying to put a forward spin on its image.

While the brand’s iconic gritty black and white cityscape campaign was shot by Peter Arnell, the brand’s spanking new one was photographed by Amy Troost. Styled by Carlos Nazario, the campaign plays up portraiture rather than skyscrapers.

In one image, Halsey, is decked out in leopard-printed bike shorts, bra top, puffer jacket and sneakers, sitting on a stool with one hand on her hip and legs akimbo. Another features the Bronx-born Martinez Brothers In understated slick suits. In addition to their various photos, a series of videos were also shot. The main edit will live on via social media, digital displays and selectively outdoors. Hailing from the Tristate area, Halsey shares some of her New York stories and experiences. DKNY plans to stage the campaign in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Mexico City, London, Munich, Berlin, Barcelona, Madrid, Seoul and Dubai. A DKNY spokeswoman declined to comment on the brand’s investment in the company.

The “Boy With Luv” singer spontaneously painted something during the photo shoot, according to a DKNY spokeswoman. That art will be revealed during the brand’s 30th birthday bash on Sept. 9 in Dumbo, Brooklyn. Halsey is slated to perform as are the Bronx-born deejaying brothers. Earlier this summer the duo hosted a 24-hour rave in Miami. Rudimental was a recent collaborator but further back they teamed up with Riccardo Tisci for a Givenchy show soundtrack.

At work on a new album, Halsey’s appearance for DKNY will be a warm-up for her Sept. 20 show in Las Vegas. On stage and off, the 24-year-old is not one to hold back whether talking up her boyfriend Youngblud or supporting the LGBTQ community. Halsey’s unblinking self assuredness is meant to be a focal point (along with the DKNY attire) through Troost’s imagery. Having 15.5 million Instagram followers was no doubt a selling point for the G-III-owned sportswear label.