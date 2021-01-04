Halsey is the latest celebrity to enter the beauty space.

The musician on Monday revealed the launch of her upcoming beauty brand, About-Face, that is meant to celebrate “the many facets and forms of expression that live in each person,” according to the brand.

About-Face is launching on Jan. 25 with three makeup franchises: Light Lock, a range of illuminating highlighters and lip gloss; Matte, a collection of matte lip colors, lip pencils and high-pigment eye shadow, and Shadowstick, a selection of colorful cream eye shadow sticks. The brand is launching with a total of 40 stock-keeping units ranging in price from $17 to $32.

many of you know ive done my own makeup for a long time. i believe makeup is about feeling cool, not looking perfect. “about-face” is available for preorder now ✨ https://t.co/0Psz9jTdCO — @aboutfacebeauty pic.twitter.com/wsdqWK2BEW — h (@halsey) January 4, 2021

Halsey, a self-taught makeup artist and self-proclaimed “beauty junkie,” is known for having an eclectic, constantly changing beauty look. The singer regularly sports colorful hairstyles and opts for graphic makeup looks on the red carpet, during performances and in music videos.

“Makeup is an art and art is about happy accidents, not any one ideal of perfection,” she said in a statement. “I always feel the most free when I am creating looks without following any rules. The beauty industry has norms, but I want to encourage people to challenge those standards and allow things to be imperfect and fun.”

Halsey partnered with Dineh Mohajer and Jeanne Chavez, the founders behind beauty brands Smith & Cult and Hardy Candy, to develop About-Face, which has been in the making for the last year.

About-Face will be sold direct-to-consumer on the brand’s website, as well as through an exclusive yearlong partnership with beauty subscription service Ipsy.

The brand’s next launch is its Anti-Valentine’s Day collection, which includes a range of lip colors releasing in early February.

