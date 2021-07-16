Halsey is teaming with one of her favorite brands for her latest collaboration.

The musician and her About-Face beauty brand are partnering with fashion label Dickies for a co-branded collection of two limited-edition handbags that pay homage to Dickies’ well-known styles. The collection includes a messenger bag and a compact knapsack that are both made from a brown, waterproof canvas material and feature the About-Face logo designed in a pink and yellow puffy lettering.

“Dickies has always been my go-to,” Halsey said in a statement. “I have literally been wearing my Dickies backpack forever and it’s always my favorite over every other bag. Getting the chance to work with the brand on this limited-edition collection for About-Face is a dream come true.”

The collection launches in conjunction with the About-Face Blushing Beige Lip Drop, which offers six new shades of the brand’s bestselling Light Lock Lip Gloss, Paint-It Matte Lip Color and Matte Fix Lip Pencil.

Halsey launched her About-Face beauty brand in January with the intention of celebrating “the many facets and forms of expression that live in each person.” The musician partnered with Dineh Mohajer and Jeanne Chavez, the founders behind beauty brands like Smith & Cult and Hard Candy, to develop the line.

Last month, Halsey teamed with beauty subscription service Ipsy for its latest Glam Bag X launch. The musician curated the eight-piece bag with beauty products from brands like Fenty Beauty, Tatcha, Herbivore Botanicals, Glow Recipe, Beautyblender and About-Face.

Halsey’s Dickies collaboration ranges in price from $17 to $22 and will be available on the Dickies website starting July 27.

READ MORE HERE:

What the Characters of the ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Would Wear This Fall

EXCLUSIVE: Sincerely Jules Launches Beauty Brand Color Dept.

Cardi B and Reebok Team on New Sneaker Style