Halsey and Ipsy Team on Limited-Edition Collaboration

Halsey is diving deeper in the beauty world with a new collaboration.

The musician, who launched her own makeup line, About-Face, in January, is teaming with beauty subscription service Ipsy for its latest Glam Bag launch. Halsey is curating an eight-piece Glam Bag that’s meant to encourage experimentation and empowerment through beauty.

“I love to experiment and try new things constantly, so the opportunity to receive curated, high-end products, oftentimes ones that I’ve never heard of, is a dream for me. It gets me out of my comfort zone and trying looks and products I never would have thought of,” Halsey said, noting she and many of her family members have been Ipsy members for years. “But beyond that, I really connect with Ipsy’s values and mission of inspiring self-expression and creating a space where individuality and unique beauty is celebrated. It’s so aligned with what I set out to do with my brand, About-Face.”

The Ipsy Glam Bag x Halsey collaboration offers a selection of makeup and skin care curated by Halsey from brands like Fenty Beauty, Tatcha, Herbivore Botanicals, Glow Recipe and Beautyblender worth up to $500. The bag will also include two About-Face products. The collaboration retails for $55.

“I’ve been doing my own makeup for shoots, shows and red carpets for years and I really have tried it all — from drugstore to designer, neutral and natural to experimental and avant-garde” Halsey said. “I took this mix and match approach to curating my Glam Bag collection, so I can confidently say there’s something in it for everyone.”

Halsey, a self-taught makeup artist and self-proclaimed “beauty junkie,” launched her makeup brand with the intention of celebrating “the many facets and forms of expression that live in each person.” Since launch, the brand has expanded to all makeup categories, including beauty tools and makeup bags.

