Halsey Makes an Edgy Arrival in Bronx and Banco’s Wraparound Bralette at Tiffany & Co. Lock Collection Launch Dinner

Halsey arrived at the Tiffany & Co. Lock Collection launch party in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a striking look.

The singer wore a brown two-piece set from Bronx and Banco’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The details included a strappy leather bralette with crisscross wraps across the waist, and a matching low-rise leather maxiskirt.

Halsey attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Halsey accessorized with an oversize gold necklace from Tiffany & Co., silver earrings and bangles. The artist, who uses she/they pronouns, coordinated the look with a pair of gold pointed-toe stiletto heels.

The “So Good” singer opted for brown-themed makeup, with a brown smoky eye and a glossy brown lip. Halsey’s signature black hair was styled into a spiky cut, with a single curl framing their face.

Halsey has had many notable standout fashion moments in recent weeks, including an edgy safety pin dress at the Audacy’s We Can Survive concert last Monday.

Halsey has been making ventures outside of music, launching two beauty brands. About Face, released in 2021, is sold at Ulta, and AF94 is offered at Walmart as well as Ulta.

Tiffany & Co. debuted the Lock Collection with four all-gender bracelets last September. The collection takes inspiration from the personal bonds we form with each other. Additional Tiffany Lock styles are expected to launch in January 2023.