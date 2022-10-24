×
Halsey Gets Edgy With Goth Inspiration in Safety Pin Leather Dress at We Can Survive Concert

The singer performed at the concert, which was done in collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. 

Halsey in Enfants Riches Déprimés spring 2023 collection leather safety pin dress attends Audacy's 9th Annual We Can Survive Concert in partnership with the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention at Hollywood Bowl on October 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Halsey attends Audacy's We Can Survive concert in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at Hollywood Bowl on Friday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Halsey stepped into an edgy look while attending the ninth annual Audacy “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles on Saturday. The concert, held at the Hollywood Bowl, was done in collaboration with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.




The award-winning singer looked to the Enfants Riches Déprimés spring 2023 collection featuring a segmented leather gown that had a crewneck top with cutouts on the side and was held together by silver pins leading to a ruffled midline skirt.

Halsey paired the look with opera gloves all the way up to the forearm. Accessories included silver earrings and ruched black cowboy boots. For makeup, Halsey debuted an intense black smoky eye and a burgundy red lip. 




Weezer, OneRepublic and Alanis Morissette were among the performers.

Halsey, who is known for chart-topping hits and edgy style, has also made ventures into the beauty industry. The musician launched two makeup brands in 2021, About Face in 2021 and AF94, a more affordable makeup line that debuted at Walmart but is also offered at Ulta. 




“Makeup is an art and art is about happy accidents, not any one ideal of perfection,” Halsey said in a statement. “I always feel the most free when I am creating looks without following any rules. The beauty industry has norms, but I want to encourage people to challenge those standards and allow things to be imperfect and fun.”

