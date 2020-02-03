Broadway’s “Hamilton” is hitting the big screen.
The 11-time Tony Award-winning musical is being turned into a movie by Disney with the runaway hit Broadway show’s original cast in their roles, including composer, playwright and actor, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton.
According to Variety, the film will be a “live capture” stage performance of the musical, rather than a film adaptation. It’s been reported that Disney snagged the film rights for “Hamilton” for $75 million.
“Lin-Manuel Miranda created an unforgettable theater experience and a true cultural phenomenon, and it was for good reason that ‘Hamilton’ was hailed as an astonishing work of art,” said Disney chief executive officer Bob Iger, in a statement. “All who saw it with the original cast will never forget that singular experience.”
“Hamilton” made its Broadway debut in 2015 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in Manhattan. Since its debut, the musical has toured the country and has set stage in Puerto Rico, where Miranda hosted a fundraiser to benefit Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.
The “Hamilton” film will also feature Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, among other original cast members.
The film is set to release on Oct. 15, 2021.
