It’s the 70th anniversary of Disney’s “Cinderella” and the fairy-tale princess is showing some style. The Danielle Nicole handbag brand on Friday will launch limited-edition, made-to-order Cinderella backpacks, satchels and Cinderella face bags, adorned with hundreds of hand-placed crystals by Queen of Crystal, a Florida firm that crystalizes bags, hats and clothing.

“For her 70th anniversary, I wanted to bring back Cinderella in a new way,” said Danielle DiFerdinando, designer, president and founder of Danielle Nicole, a handbag and accessory division of Concept One. “These are redesigns of my classic Cinderella die-cut crossbody, and really attention-grabbing, statement pieces. They’re for adult women who love Disney and collect memorabilia.” The backpacks are priced at $650, satchels are $750 and the face bags are $975. Only 30 of each style are being offered, through danielle-nicole.com. Each piece includes a certificate of authenticity.

The Cinderella crystal bags further the Danielle Nicole brand’s ties to pop culture with designs depicting characters from Disney films such as “Frozen 2,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Mulan” and more from Warner Bros., Marvel and Nintendo. Cinderella is among DiFerdinando’s favorite characters. “Cinderella has courage and embodies being kind to others,” said DiFerdinando. “That’s why the fairy tale is so timeless.”