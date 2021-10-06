×
Handbag Revenues Climbing Back to Pre-pandemic Times

New research shows that shoppers are treating themselves to handbags as life begins to normalize.

Street Style, bag detailStreet Style, Spring
Street style during Milan Fashion Week Men's in 2019. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Handbag sales in the U.S. are making a big rebound, according to a new study.

Handbag sales revenue is nearly reaching pre-pandemic levels, according to data issued by the market research firm The NPD Group.

Category revenue from March through August 2021 was just 2 percent off 2019 levels during the same period, said experts.

“Consumers are treating themselves as they return to more of their normal pre-pandemic behaviors. They are also willing to trade up because they have more money to spend, after staying at home for months on end,” said NPD fashion footwear and accessories analyst, Beth Goldstein.

The bags making the most money are those associated with going out and special occasions. Other styles like totes, used for long-haul days taking shoppers from day to night, are not performing as strongly for retailers, said the study.

Data showed that retail revenues from shoulder bags over this spring and summer seasons exceeded 2019 levels by 14 percent, and similarly, crossbody bags were up 7 percent over 2019 numbers. Clutches saw a 2 percent increase over 2019 revenues and cosmetic bags are up 48 percent. But satchels are down 5 percent and totes 1 percent.

NPD says sales revenue is showing stronger metrics than general unit sales because of the rising cost of goods in 2021.

“The handbag market was already declining in 2019 prior to the pandemic, as the retail environment became heavily promotional. Some brands had fallen out of favor, and consumers were prioritizing other categories, like athleisure and technology. Fast-forward to today and we see fewer promotions, thanks to growing demand coupled with tight inventory. Rising manufacturer selling prices, caused by materials- and labor-cost increases, rounded out the list of factors contributing to the revenue improvement for the handbags and personal accessories market,” Goldstein said.

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

