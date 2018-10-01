Los Angeles-based designers Mary Alice Haney, Tyler Ellis and Adina Reyter have joined forces to launch their first pop-up at the Brentwood Country Mart from Oct. 1 to 15. On Tuesday, the ready-to-wear, handbag and fine jewelry designers, respectively, will host an event with friends Molly Sims, Katie Lee and Ali Larter, among others. The 3000-square-foot space, designed by Tim Clarke Designs, draws influence from California modernism and nature, as well as from the best beach resorts around the world.

Each designer has her own Hollywood story. Reyter founded her namesake brand, known for classic, accessible, everyday fine jewelry pieces, in 2001. She got her start when Demi Moore and Jennifer Aniston spotted her first designs at a salon in Beverly Hills and immediately purchased them.

Reyter gained a very prominent fan in Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who favors the designer’s 3 Diamond Amigos earrings. The Duchess purchased the earrings herself and has been seen wearing them on multiple occasions. Additional celebrity fans include Lady Gaga, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, Miley Cyrus, Lauren Conrad, Emmy Rossum and Zoe Saldana, among others.

“I design my collections for everyday wear, so hosting a pop-up on the West Coast was a natural fit. I grew up going to the Brentwood Country Mart with my grandparents so the location is not only one of my favorite shopping destinations but also holds great sentimental value. When the opportunity arose to join forces with two amazing women, with two other brands I love, I jumped at the chance,” said Reyter.

Haney ready-to-wear was launched in 2013 by former celebrity stylist and GQ fashion editor Mary Alice Haney, who describes her brand as “sexy California glamour.” Haney also has a large celebrity following including Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift, Jane Fonda and Scarlett Johansson.

“I wanted to created Haney’s first pop-up with other Los Angeles female designers in an effort for each of us support one other and create a unique shopping experience. Haney is made in Los Angeles and I work hard to support women-owned businesses including the factory that makes our clothes. I love Tyler’s bags and Adina’s jewelry and this pop up is an great example of women working together to create opportunities that are mutually beneficial,” said Haney.

Ellis is the daughter of Perry Ellis, and first launched her handbag line in New York in 2011. It is now based in Los Angeles, where Tyler grew up and currently resides. Her bags, which are handmade it Italy, have been carried by everyone from Oprah Winfrey and Witherspoon to Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

“We are three independent women coming together to celebrate and support each other as we build our businesses from the city that we love,” Ellis said.

Offerings at the pop-up will include Reyter’s full collection and bestsellers, the Amigos collection, Pave Evil Eye and Scattered Diamonds and Stripes; Haney’s Green Label, an eco-conscious collection established this year using repurposed luxury fabrics from previous seasons; and Tyler Ellis classic styles and exclusive items from the upcoming SS19 Belgravia collection. The shop will also carry the Tyler Ellis X Elizabeth Stewart Ivy Tote and offer Bespoke by Tyler Ellis, a service enabling clients to work directly with Ellis to create a custom bag.